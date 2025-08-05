Stratcomm Africa unveils 13th Ghana Garden and Flower Show set for September 2025

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) has officially announced the 13th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS), scheduled to take place from Saturday, 20th to Sunday, 28th September 2025 at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park in Accra.

This year’s theme, “Urban Places, Green Spaces,” draws urgent attention to the need for transforming Ghana’s urban landscapes into ecosystems of sustainability, wellness, and opportunity. With cities increasingly affected by the pressures of climate change, the show seeks to emphasize the vital role of green infrastructure in building healthier and more resilient urban communities.

The inspiration for this year’s theme was heavily influenced by remarks made by Mr. Charles Abani, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, during GGFS 2024. His keynote message underscored the importance of embedding sustainability into urban planning and left a lasting impact on the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM). That message has helped shape this year’s vision—a Ghana where concrete jungles are replaced by green sanctuaries that support both human life and the environment.

GGFS 2025 promises to bring together a rich mix of local and international exhibitors, industry leaders in floriculture and horticulture, real estate developers, entrepreneurs, families, students, and policymakers. Over the course of nine days, the show will offer a truly immersive experience that blends creativity, innovation, and education. Exhibitions will feature cutting-edge green technologies and sustainable urban solutions, while conferences and interactive sessions will explore green entrepreneurship and policy, particularly with a focus on engaging the youth. Attendees can also expect practical masterclasses and demonstrations, vibrant children’s activities under the Little Green Fingers programme, and exciting evening events such as Music Night, Drama Night, and the Fashion in Bloom Show.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s event, Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa and Convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, reaffirmed the urgency of collective action on climate and urban sustainability. “In the face of global challenges with Climate Change, the transformation of our urban environment is not optional — it is an urgent necessity. This Show is not just an event: it remains a Movement. One that recognises green spaces as essential to how we live, work and thrive. We must be intentional about reclaiming our cities for both people and plants,” she said.

Ms. Cobbah further extended an open invitation to all sectors of society. “We invite individuals, organisations, development partners, corporate bodies, and educational institutions to be part of GGFS 2025; as exhibitors, sponsors, partners, or visitors. Let us work together to turn our cities into thriving centres of health, innovation, beauty and shared prosperity,” she added.

Stratcomm Africa is urging government institutions, civil society organisations, academia, and the private sector to take part in this transformative effort and help shape a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier, and more resilient Ghana.

For partnership, exhibition, or sponsorship opportunities, the public is encouraged to contact the Stratcomm Africa team via email at [email protected] or visit the official website at https://gardenandflowergh.com.

GGFS 2025 is set to be a bold and inspiring celebration of nature, innovation, enterprise, and culture. Forward—let’s turn our urban spaces into green spaces.