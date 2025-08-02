ModernGhana logo
Nutrifoods recalls Tasty Tom Tomato Mix following FDA, National Security Alert

  Sat, 02 Aug 2025
SAT, 02 AUG 2025

The recall, directed by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and National Security, affects all 210g and 400g cans, as well as specific 380g and 1.05kg pouches.

In a public notice signed by Jay Jagadip Anjaria, Business Head at Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, the company explained that the recall was prompted by regulatory investigations into potential product safety concerns.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused to our consumers and trade partners because of this issue and recall,” the statement read.

“We at Nutrifoods Ghana Ltd are committed to delivering high quality products meeting all the required stringent national food safety standards and ensure our consumers are delighted with our products.”

Nutrifoods urged consumers not to use any of the affected products and assured them of efforts to recover and replace them.

“We want to reassure our consumers and trade partners that we are doing our best to recover all affected products and replace them without difficulty,” the company said, asking customers with affected products to return them to the Tema Office or any of their nationwide distributors.

In January 2025, the FDA suspended the can manufacturing lines for the 210g and 400g sizes. “Production has since ceased. Currently, the company’s manufacturing activities have been suspended until further notice to ensure full compliance with all regulatory recommendations,” Nutrifoods noted.

The company said it is cooperating fully with the FDA to ensure a smooth and transparent recall process, adding, “Please be assured that we are working closely with the FDA to ensure that this recall process goes as smoothly as possible.”

