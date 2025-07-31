Political financing: ‘Nomination fees must be capped’ — Prof Azar calls for reforms

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has called for urgent reforms in the country’s political financing system, including a cap on nomination fees.

He argues that the current system favours the wealthy and undermines the core values of democracy.

In a social media post on Tuesday, July 29, Prof Azar further called for the abolition of development levy which flagbearer contenders in some parties are required to pay together with nomination and filing fees.

“The time has come for a national conversation on party reform and political financing. Nomination fees must be capped, d-fees abolished, and alternatives such as refundable deposits or signature thresholds explored. The EC should also take a more active role in ensuring that all political parties operate in a manner consistent with the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution,” he wrote.

He stressed, “Democracy must not be sold to the highest bidder. The country deserves better and so do the parties that claim to serve it.”

His comment follows the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) announcement of a ₵600,000 fee package for aspirants seeking to contest the party’s 2026 flagbearer slot.

The fee includes ₵100,000 for nomination forms and ₵500,000 for filing, with an additional development levy yet to be determined by the party’s National Executive Council.

The main opposition party, opened nominations on Tuesday, July 29, ahead of its January 31, 2026 presidential primaries.

Reacting in a social media post, Prof Azar stated: “Let us be clear: ₵600,000 is not a test of merit, competence, or commitment. It is a test of wealth, patronage networks, or willingness to borrow from financiers—with all the moral hazards that entails.”