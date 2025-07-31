ModernGhana logo
We’re monitoring banks' transactions, remittance flows to stabilise cedi — BoG Governor

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson AsiamaGovernor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has assured Ghanaians that the central bank is taking concrete steps to stabilise the local currency amid complaints of a dollar shortage.

He noted that the Bank is regularly intervening in the forex market and monitoring financial inflows from sectors like small-scale mining and remittances to prevent disruptions in dollar availability at commercial banks.

Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday, July 30, the central bank Governor also revealed that some delays in accessing forex were due to importers’ failure to provide the required documentation, not a systemic shortage.

Dr. Asiama said the BoG is now focusing on two key areas, remittances and banks’ external (nostro) accounts, to ensure that all foreign currency earned by the country flows back into the system to support economic activity.

“We are going to be very active on that front. We are following up with certain data requirements from all those players in the remittance space,” he stated.

“From now on, we will be monitoring transactions in the nostril balances of banks, all in an attempt to make sure that all Ghana’s foreign exchange that is earned from abroad is made available to the system,” he added.

