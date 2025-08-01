ModernGhana logo
Jospong turning Africa’s sanitation challenges into opportunities

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, says his organisation is spearheading a bold continental agenda to convert Africa’s sanitation challenges into drivers of economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking to ModernGhana News, Dr. Agyepong revealed that the company has launched a far-reaching business development and market penetration campaign as part of the ambitious Jospong Africa Expansion Project. This initiative aims to establish a strong presence across African countries while exporting proven waste management solutions developed in Ghana.

According to Dr. Agyepong, the company is leveraging its rich experience and technical expertise to form strategic partnerships with national and local governments in Africa. The goal, he said, is to deliver innovative, scalable waste management systems that not only address the continent’s sanitation problems but also generate employment and economic opportunities at the local level.

“The expansion into other African countries is not just about growth; it’s about sharing experience, building local capacity, and supporting African-led development,” Dr. Agyepong stated.

He urged African leaders to deepen regional economic integration, arguing that real progress must come from African business leaders rather than political elites. He also advocated for empowering the private sector to lead economic diplomacy, particularly in tackling urgent issues like waste management and climate change.

Dr. Agyepong called for increased cross-border collaboration to eliminate trade and investment barriers that stifle growth and innovation on the continent. He said Africa must establish a new economic order based on regional unity and joint practical action.

As a pioneer in waste management, the Jospong Group has already established advanced operations in several African countries. These ventures are actively creating jobs, advancing the circular economy, and delivering cleaner cities through modern sanitation practices.

Dr. Agyepong reiterated the importance of supporting homegrown enterprises, stating that African governments must provide the right policy framework and enabling environment to allow indigenous businesses to take charge of the continent’s future.

"We must support our indigenous companies to lead the charge in the renaissance of our continent," he said. "By doing so, we can create a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come."

He believes the key to Africa’s transformation lies in the strategic mobilisation of its vast resources, workforce, and favourable climate. Through a united approach, he argued, the continent can break free from dependency and build a more self-reliant and resilient economy.

Dr. Agyepong maintained that the Jospong Group is not just offering waste management services but helping shape a new economic narrative for Africa. "The Jospong Group's commitment to waste management is not only about providing an essential service but also about contributing to the transformation of Africa's economy,” he emphasised.

He concluded by underscoring the company’s long-term vision: “We are providing innovative solutions to create a healthy environment for all,” adding that sanitation and environmental protection are central to sustainable development.

