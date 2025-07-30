American Artist donates computers, paints Bakpe D. A. Basic School

Veteran American singer and educator George V. Johnson Jr., popularly known as Baba George, has donated 10 Lenovo ThinkPad laptops to Bakpe D. A. Basic School in the Ho West District of Ghana’s Volta Region.

The donation was made in partnership with AI Gadget Guruz, a tech company based in Spintex, Accra. Baba George also funded the repainting of the school, giving the facility a clean, new look.

The initiative started after Baba George received photos of the school from teacher Osborn Martin Gatugbe. The pictures showed students learning ICT with only one computer.

Disturbed by the situation, Baba George decided to donate the computers to promote the learning of IT in the school based in the rural part of the region. Each computer is equipped with a 500GB hard drive and suitable for tasks like graphic design and coding.

Hon. Osborn Martin Gatugbe, who is also the Chief Director of Somnia Osbrain Foundation, said the donation has transformed ICT lessons. “Using one computer for the whole class was hectic,” he explained. “These laptops will make teaching and learning easier and more effective.”

The school also received a full repaint, which has boosted student morale. “Now that the buildings look new, the children are excited to come to school,” said Headmistress Wendy Ewoenam Kponyo. She added that the laptops will greatly support lesson delivery for the school’s 146 pupils.

In addition to the laptops, Baba George earlier helped solve a long-standing bat infestation problem at the school. He financed the installation of wire mesh to block the bats from re-entering, improving hygiene and safety on campus.

Hon. Osborn Martin Gatugbe who doubled as the Chairperson for the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana (UNYA-GH) is also deeply grateful to Baba George for his generous donation of a pressure washer to Bakpe DA Basic School.

This timely contribution is a game-changer as it will enable us to thoroughly pressure wash our classrooms ahead of the much-needed painting exercise.

Baba George, who is currently serving as a volunteer artist-in-residence, teaches vocal music and original lyrics to large student groups at the school. He described the experience as fulfilling. “Seeing the children sing my songs brings me joy,” he said. “This is my way of giving back.”

One of the songs he teaches, Mother Africa, was written in 1981. The lyrics reflect African culture and history. Baba George believes that music helps students connect with their roots and pass stories to future generations.

Matthias Ousu, CEO of AI Gadget Guruz and AI Waste Solutions, said the laptops address a widespread problem. “Many people, including high school graduates, lack basic computer skills due to limited access,” he said. “This donation helps close that gap.”

Matthias also stressed the environmental work of AI Waste Solutions. Instead of burning electronic waste, which pollutes the air, the company refurbishes old devices and recycles materials like plastics and circuit boards. These are then reused in construction or industry, reducing waste and promoting clean air.