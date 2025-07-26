Whether You Like It Or Not, The Future Of Journalism In Nigeria Will Be AI-Led

Isaac Asabor

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has over the years existed invarying forms, but in recent years, and particularly in 2025, it has shifted from being a distant promise to an unavoidable force reshaping industries. Journalism, globally and locally, is not immune. In Nigeria, where the media landscape faces chronic underfunding, credibility battles, and shifting audience behaviors, AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It is becoming the tool that will either make or break the future of newsrooms. Whether we like it or not, journalism in Nigeria will be AI-led, and those who refuse to adapt will be left behind.

Let us be clear: this is not a tech utopia narrative. The fusion of AI into Nigerian journalism is not without flaws, and critics, both informed and alarmist, have valid points about job losses, ethics, and the human touch. But the broader truth remains: the tide is irreversible. Nigeria’s journalism space, whether in print, broadcast, or digital, is already being reshaped by algorithms, automated content generation, machine learning, data analysis tools, and AI-driven audience targeting. The newsroom of the future, even in Lagos, Abuja, or Benin City, will be run as much by machines as by humans, and the sooner we reckon with this fact, the better.

One of the most immediate forces pushing Nigerian media towards AI is economic pressure. Most traditional media houses are struggling. Salaries are delayed or unpaid, operating costs are rising, and advertisement revenues, once the lifeblood of newspapers and broadcast stations, are drying up due to the shift in advertising budgets to social media platforms. AI offers a brutally efficient solution: it can write, edit, translate, schedule, optimize headlines, and even produce summaries, all in seconds and at a fraction of the cost of hiring a full editorial team.

Already, some Nigerian media houses are quietly deploying tools like ChatGPT, Jasper, Grammarly AI, and headline generators powered by natural language processing. Reporters are using AI for transcribing interviews, analyzing data sets, or even crafting first drafts. Editors rely on AI to spot factual inconsistencies, plagiarism, and grammar issues. These are not futuristic projections; they are real tools being used now, albeit discreetly, in an industry still grappling with tradition.

In fact, the global push is unrelenting, and Nigeria cannot afford to lag. Globally, media giants like Reuters, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and the BBC are investing in AI-powered journalism. From generating financial reports and sports updates to producing breaking news alerts and investigative visualizations, AI is already handling tasks once reserved for human journalists. The Associated Press uses AI to generate thousands ofearnings reports each quarter, a feat that would be impossible using only human writers without massive cost.

In a similar vein, several institutions offer degree and diploma courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. These include universities like Carnegie Mellon University, MIT, Stanford, and the University of California, Berkeley, which are highly ranked for AI programs. Additionally, many universities and colleges offer specialized programs, certificates, and diplomas in AI and related fields like data science and machine learning.

So the question is this: “if global media giants are using AI to stay competitive, how can Nigeria’s cash-strapped media ecosystem afford to resist?’ In an environment where even electricity is a luxury, and where media outfits can barely fund investigative reporting, AI offers a lifeline. It allows newsrooms to do more with less. It allows journalists to focus on analysis, exclusives, and interpretation, tasks that AI (for now) cannot master. The alternative is extinction.

Another overlooked reality is that audiences are changing. Nigerian youth, who constitute the bulk of media consumers, are becoming more AI-savvy. They already use AI-generated tools to write school assignments, generate captions for Instagram, and summarize books. Many know when an article is poorly structured or when it was obviously written without editorial finesse. As this audience becomes more AI-literate, their expectations ofmedia content will shift too, demanding faster, richer, more interactive content that AI can help produce.

In fact, if newsrooms do not keep up, they will lose relevance. Already, social media influencers using AI-driven scripts, voice cloning, and engagement analytics are commanding more attention than traditional media. We are in the age of TikTok journalism, where a 60-second AI-edited clip can tell more than a 1000-word article published on a news website. Can the Nigerian media afford to continue its business-as-usual posture?

Without any scintilla of hyperbole in this context, there is no denying the fact that AI can make Journalism better, not just faster. Against the backdrop of the foregoing fact, let us bust a myth: AI does not have to kill journalism. On the contrary, it can make it more effective, more impactful, and more inclusive, if used properly. For instance, AI can translate stories from English to Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and dozens of other local languages instantly, thereby expanding reach. It can analyze large sets of budget data, contracts, or electoral documents to find stories that would otherwise be buried in numbers. It can monitor social media to detect emerging issues, track disinformation trends, and identify sources.

In a country as complex and diverse as Nigeria, AI can help journalists break barriers. It can help editors discover what audiences care about. It can enable real-time fact-checking during elections or analyze trends in security reports across multiple regions. Far from eroding journalism’s core mission, AI can help journalists do their jobs better, if journalists are willing to learn how to use it.

At this juncture, it is expedient to admit that the job loss panic is real, but manageable. Of course, many journalists fear AI will take their jobs. And this fear is not unfounded. AI will definitely displace certain roles, especially repetitive ones like copy editing, transcription, and basic news rewrites. But here is the bitter truth: those jobs were already on the chopping block due to budget cuts, digital migration, and declining readership. AI is merely accelerating a trend that started long ago.

However, just as AI will displace, it will also create new roles: AI editors, prompt engineers, data journalists, content optimizers, and algorithm analysts. The key lies in retooling and upskilling. Nigerian journalism schools and professional associations must rise to the occasion. There is no excuse in 2025 for training mass communication students without exposure to AI tools. Journalists must begin to see themselves not just as writers or broadcasters, but as “tech-enabled content strategists”.

Though there might be ethical minefield in the adoption of AI that already cuts across bias, fake news, and Deepfakes. In fact, it would be naive to discuss AI in journalism without addressing the ethical concerns. AI is not neutral. Algorithms can reinforce biases, misinterpret data, or spread misinformation if not carefully monitored. The risk of Deepfakes, which are invariably manipulated videos that appear real, is growing. In Nigeria’s volatile political environment, AI tools in the wrong hands could spread chaos during elections, stoke ethnic tensions, or destroy reputations overnight.

It is against the backdrop of AI being used by some few unscrupulous and mischievous Journalists and content creators that regulation is essential, but it must be smart regulation. Nigerian media regulators must understand AI, not fear it. They must collaborate with tech experts to set standards for transparency, disclosure, and accountability in AI usage. Newsrooms must develop ethical guidelines for how AI-generated content is labeled, reviewed, and published. Journalists must continue to serve as watchdogs, even as they learn to use the same tools that threaten their jobs.

AI is not asking for permission to change journalism, it already is. Nigerian journalists, media houses, training institutions, and regulators can either shape that change or be overwhelmed by it. This is not a choice between man and machine, but between relevance and obsolescence. The future of journalism in Nigeria will be AI-led not because technology is superior to human storytelling, but because it is faster, cheaper, and, when rightly used, extremely powerful.

Journalists who cling to old models of news gathering, writing, and publishing will be swept aside. Those who adapt, by learning how to use AI to enhance speed, precision, engagement, and reach, will lead the next generation of storytelling in Nigeria.

Whether we like it or not, AI is not just a tool; it is the new newsroom. And the sooner we recognize that reality, the better equipped we will be to protect journalism’s soul in the age of machines.