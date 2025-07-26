Man Arrested in Toronto Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigation

In a disturbing case of online exploitation, Toronto Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Ujjval Parmar, a resident of Toronto, was taken into custody on Friday, July 25, 2025, following an intensive investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit of the Toronto Police Service.

These were contained in a press release issued and signed by Constable Sinderela Chung of corporate and communications and public affairs and posted on Toronto Police Service webpage on July 25, 2025.

The arrest comes after police executed a Criminal Code search warrant on Thursday, July 17, in the area of Finch Avenue West and Weston Road. Investigators allege that Parmar was found in possession of child sexual abuse material on his personal electronic devices and had also been accessing and making such material available online.

Parmar has been charges with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

He appeared in court on Friday, July 25, at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, located at 2201 Finch Avenue West, Room 106.

Authorities stress the critical role of parents and caregivers in safeguarding children from online threats. "We remind families to stay alert and engage in ongoing conversations about internet safety. These efforts are essential to protecting children in the digital age," said a Toronto Police spokesperson.

Online exploitation can also be reported through Cybertip.ca, Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children.

In a proactive approach to prevention, Toronto Police also highlighted the “Talking for Change” program, a national, all-ages initiative run by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). The program offers confidential help to individuals who recognize a risk in themselves and seek support to prevent offending behavior.

This investigation and related community outreach efforts have been supported by a grant from the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General, underscoring the province’s commitment to protecting children and addressing online sexual exploitation.