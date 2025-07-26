The Power of Creative Arts: A universal Language of Healing, Expression and Transformation

cool

Introduction

Art is not just paint on canvas, lyrics in melody, or movements on stage — it is the lifeblood of humanity. It transcends time, language, religion, and geography, offering solace, stirring emotion, inspiring activism, and breathing life into the deepest corners of the human soul. Yet, despite its undeniable power, the creative arts remain one of the most neglected industries, especially in countries like Ghana — where its potential to transform lives and economies lies largely untapped.

Art as Emotional Medicine

When words fail, art speaks. Whether you're overcome with sorrow, heartbreak, joy, or hope, a song, a dance, or a striking image can reach into the core of your being and awaken something that even the most eloquent speeches cannot.

Music, in particular, is medicine for the soul. In times of emotional darkness, songs can lift the spirit, soothe anxiety, and remind us that we are not alone. A single note can evoke memories, and lyrics can act as prayers for the soul. When combined with visual or performing arts — such as dance or film — the effect is magnified, offering an immersive form of healing that speaks directly to the human experience.

A Language Without Borders

One of the most astonishing truths about art is its ability to transcend language, religion, and culture. You don’t need to understand French to be moved by Édith Piaf’s music. You don’t need to be African to feel the soul in Youssou N'Dour’s voice. You don’t need to be Japanese to be captivated by the detailed strokes of Hokusai’s painting.

Art communicates on a frequency higher than speech — it speaks in symbols, colors, rhythms, and emotion. A painting from Ghana can speak to someone in Iceland. A Hindi film can bring a Senegalese audience to tears. Leonardo da Vinci’s "Mona Lisa" has inspired millions regardless of background — the subtle smile bridging centuries and civilizations.

Artworks like Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Banksy’s street murals, and Bob Marley’s liberation songs have crossed political and religious lines, becoming spiritual texts in their own right.

History’s Canvas: From Caves to Activism

Art has been with us since prehistoric times. Cave drawings were not mere decorations but early forms of sympathetic magic — using images to influence reality. Hunters would draw animals pierced with arrows, believing it would guarantee success in the hunt. Even then, art was a language of faith and manifestation.

In modern times, art has become a key tool for activism and societal transformation. Pablo Picasso’s "Guernica" condemned the horrors of war. Fela Kuti’s music called out government corruption and oppression in Nigeria. Miriam Makeba’s songs became symbols of resistance against apartheid in South Africa.

Today, artists like Ai Weiwei, Beyoncé, and Childish Gambino use their work to highlight global injustices, racism, and the struggles of marginalized people.

Arts in Ghana: Neglected Yet Alive

Ghana is blessed with a rich artistic heritage — from the philosophical Adinkra symbols, the storied kente cloths, and traditional drumming to contemporary creatives reshaping music, fashion, and fine arts.

But despite this wealth of cultural assets, the creative arts industry in Ghana remains severely underfunded and underdeveloped. Many art students graduate with nowhere to go. Theatres are decaying. Museums are under-visited. The music and film industries often lack robust support structures, and the underground artists struggle painfully to break through and only few find the daylight.

Worse still, veteran artists who paved the way now suffer in poverty, unable to afford basic healthcare or sustain themselves after decades of national contribution.

In Ghana, the arts are not seen as a viable career path. The national curriculum pays lip service to the arts but lacks seriousness in investing in the industry. Young people who might have become global creative leaders are instead forced into professions that do not align with their natural gifts.

Meanwhile, politics has become the most attractive industry. Why? Because for many, politics is no longer about public service — it has become a direct path to power and wealth. It creates opportunities to control state resources, and sadly, for some, to exploit them. As a result, bright young minds are being drawn to politics not because they are passionate about national development, but because they see it as the quickest way to personal enrichment.

This is a national tragedy. When creative industries are abandoned, and politics becomes a gateway to looting rather than leadership, the nation as a whole suffers.

A Call for Reform: Art as Industry and Identity

It is time for Ghana and other developing nations to wake up to the truth:

Art is not a luxury. It is a necessity.

Art heals. Art builds. Art teaches. Art employs. Art markets the soul of a nation to the world.

The Way Forward:

Revamp the national curriculum to focus on modern arts, creative technology, and digital platforms.

to focus on modern arts, creative technology, and digital platforms. Build creative hubs and industries that can absorb art graduates and nurture future talent.

that can absorb art graduates and nurture future talent. Create grants and funding pipelines for visual artists, musicians, actors, and designers.

for visual artists, musicians, actors, and designers. Strengthen copyright laws and intellectual property rights to ensure artists benefit from their creations.

to ensure artists benefit from their creations. Make space for the arts in national celebrations, tourism, and international partnerships.

Conclusion: A Nation’s Reflection

Art is a mirror to a nation’s soul. It preserves history, shapes identity, and fuels innovation.

When we sideline the arts, we silence our storytellers. We lose our rhythm. We stifle our nation’s ability to speak its truth to the world.

It is time for the government, the private sector, and all stakeholders to invest in the arts with the seriousness it deserves. If we build it, they will come — and Ghana’s creative voices will echo across the continents, not in silence but in power.

Because when we value art, we value humanity.

Notable Artists Who Changed the World:

Leonardo da Vinci – Blended science, art, and philosophy, influencing centuries of thought.

– Blended science, art, and philosophy, influencing centuries of thought. Frida Kahlo – Broke cultural and gender boundaries with her deeply personal, feminist paintings.

– Broke cultural and gender boundaries with her deeply personal, feminist paintings. Bob Marley – Globalized reggae while spreading messages of peace, justice, and resistance.

– Globalized reggae while spreading messages of peace, justice, and resistance. James Barnor – Ghanaian photographer who documented Ghana’s evolution and black identity.

– Ghanaian photographer who documented Ghana’s evolution and black identity. El Anatsui – Ghanaian sculptor whose works are exhibited globally, turning recycled materials into monumental art.

– Ghanaian sculptor whose works are exhibited globally, turning recycled materials into monumental art. Jean-Michel Basquiat – Fused street art and fine art to challenge racial and power structures.

– Fused street art and fine art to challenge racial and power structures. Chinua Achebe – Through literature, reshaped how Africa is perceived worldwide.

Final Words

Art is alive in Ghana. It only needs to be recognized, nurtured, and prioritized.

Let us build industries. Let us respect creators. Let us teach our children that art is not a fallback, but a foundation.

Because in the hands of the artist lies the heartbeat of a nation

[email protected]

By Eric Paddy Boso