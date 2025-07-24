GIPC, YEA sign MoU to create 2,000 jobs following milestone Aftercare Intervention

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Weave Ghana Limited, aiming to employ and train approximately 2,000 individuals.

This development follows a routine investor engagement by the Centre’s Aftercare and Investor Grievance Division with Weave Ghana Limited, aimed at supporting investor sustainability and addressing operational challenges.

During the engagement, which was conducted under the supervision of GIPC CEO, Mr. Simon Madjie, the team identified a significant recruitment challenge facing the company after discussions with Ms. Rose Morrison, Head of HR and Administration, and Mr. Zakaria Mohammed, Industrial Relations Manager at Weave Ghana Limited.

In response, the Aftercare and Investor Grievance Division initiated a series of high-level engagements, which culminated in the MoU between Weave Ghana and the YEA. The agreement formalizes a partnership under which YEA will assist in recruiting 2,000 job seekers to support the company’s operations.

Speaking at the signing, the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, Mr. Malik Basintale, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are open to anything that has to do with securing jobs for the young people in this country.” He also revealed plans by the Agency to launch an “Employment Bureau” that will serve as a bridge between job seekers and available opportunities.

Ms. Morrison welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful. “This partnership helps us resolve a longstanding labour recruitment challenge while also creating employment for many Ghanaians,” she noted.

Mr. Madjie highlighted that the success of this intervention demonstrates the importance of proactive investor engagement. “It is a testament to the Centre’s commitment to ensuring that the post-establishment needs of investors are addressed to promote business growth and job creation,” he remarked.

He further noted that this achievement adds to a series of successful interventions by GIPC’s Aftercare and Investor Grievance Division, reinforcing the Centre’s mission to create a more conducive investment climate. “Investor aftercare is one of the several strategies we employ to ensure that businesses not only establish in Ghana but thrive,” Mr. Madjie emphasized.

He added that the ongoing review of the GIPC law includes the introduction of an “Investor Grievance Mechanism,” which will strengthen the Aftercare Division’s capacity to resolve complex investor concerns.

Mr. Madjie encouraged investors to take full advantage of the Centre’s Aftercare support in addressing any challenges they may encounter while operating in Ghana. He also urged them to welcome the Aftercare team, led by its Head, Mr. Charles Opoku Mensah, during routine engagements.

Source: GIPC