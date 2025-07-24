ModernGhana logo
There’s no shortage of ATK fuel, sufficient supplies available for all aircrafts — Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has dismissed claims of an Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) fuel shortage in the country.

According to the Ministry, there are currently adequate supplies to support all aircraft operations, following the completion of long-overdue maintenance works on the ATK jetty pipeline.

In a statement dated July 24 and signed by its Head of Communications, Lawyer Richmond Rockson, the Ministry revealed that Ghana recently received an ATK vessel carrying 11,984 metric tonnes.

“We want to assure the public and all airlines that there is currently no shortage of ATK fuel, and sufficient supplies are available for all aircraft operations.

“To further ensure a stable supply, Ghana recently received an ATK vessel carrying 11,984 metric tonnes. Of this, 4,583 metric tonnes have already been successfully discharged to PWSL over the past two days. The remaining fuel is currently being discharged to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Ridge Depots via the TOR Jetty, with completion expected by midday on Friday, July 25, 2025,” the Ministry said.

It added, “The Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Hon. Richard Gyan-Mensah (MP), has engaged with key stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector and the management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited. We reassure all stakeholders that there is no cause for alarm. We urge the public to disregard any false reports of ATK shortages in the country.”

This comes after domestic airline operator Passion Air has announced a possible disruptions to its flight operations due to a looming shortage of aviation fuel at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The airline said the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) dated July 22, alerting stakeholders to an anticipated aviation fuel shortage from Wednesday, July 23 to Sunday, July 27.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

