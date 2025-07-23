UN to launch ocean centre in Ghana on July 31 to drive sustainable blue economy

Ghana has been selected as one of the first countries to host the United Nations’ newly introduced Ocean Centres initiative launched worldwide on June 10, at the 2025 UN Ocean Conference held in Nice, France.

The centre which is expected to serve as a key driver for sustainable ocean business, climate action, and blue economy development in Ghana and across the sub-region, will be launched on Thursday, July 31.

The move forms part of the UN’s broader Ocean Centres Initiative, which seeks to establish locally led platforms in the Global South that will coordinate stakeholder efforts, shape policy, and promote innovation in marine resource management.

Ghana’s selection as a pioneer country follows its strong participation in the 2022 UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon and its commitment to ocean sustainability.

The centre will be based on collaboration between the UN Global Compact Network Ghana, the Ocean Stewardship Coalition in New York, and several international and national partners.

Funding support has been secured from the Lloyd’s Register Foundation to operationalise the initiative.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, July 23, said Tolu Kweku Lacroix, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network Ghana, noted, “This started when we, as the network of Ghana, had a very keen interest in the blue economy and sustainable ocean business,”

“We want to make this the linchpin for all maritime, blue economy, and sustainability initiatives in Ghana,” he added.

The Ocean Centre will focus on four thematic areas—ports and shipping, fisheries and aquaculture, offshore renewable energy, and blue finance.

It will also serve as a central resource base for industry players, researchers, government, and civil society actors working to transform Ghana’s marine sector.

Also speaking the briefing, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Mbiah, Country Lead for Ocean Centres Ghana, linked the project to the global climate agenda.

He emphasised the role of oceans in carbon reduction, food security, and clean energy solutions, especially in areas such as decarbonising shipping and promoting renewable fuels for fishing.

“When we are talking about the green transition, we must be mindful that the oceans have a role to play. What we do with respect to the oceans will have an impact also on land. This centre will help us harness ocean resources in a safe, sustainable, and inclusive manner,” he stated.