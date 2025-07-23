ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Canal+ clears final hurdle to acquire S.Africa's MultiChoice

By Anne Pascale REBOUL - AFP
South Africa The deal will see the creation of the leader in pay TV offerings in Africa. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File)
WED, 23 JUL 2025
The deal will see the creation of the leader in pay TV offerings in Africa. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File)

France's Canal+ said Wednesday it had cleared the final regulatory hurdle for the buyout of Africa's largest pay TV enterprise MultiChoice and further expand its footprint on the continent.

The company said in a statement that the South African Competition Tribunal had given its approval for Canal+ to acquire the approximately 55 percent of MultiChoice shares it does not already own.

The approval "clears the way for us to conclude the transaction in line with our previously communicated timeline" by October 8 at the latest, Canal+ chief executive Maxime Saada said in a statement.

"I'm excited about the potential this transaction unlocks for all stakeholders... the combined Group will benefit from enhanced scale, greater exposure to high-growth markets and the ability to deliver meaningful synergies," he added.

Canal+ is present in 25 African countries through 16 subsidiaries and has eight million subscribers, according to the French group.

MultiChoice operates in 50 countries across sub-Saharan Africa and has 14.5 million subscribers, it says. It includes Africa's premier sports broadcaster, SuperSport, and the DStv satellite television service.

"It is a hugely positive step forward in our journey to bring together two iconic media and entertainment companies and create a true champion for Africa," Saada said about combining Canal+'s French language offerings with the English and Portuguese content on MultiChoice.

Canal+ hopes that the acquisition will allow it to grow to 50 to 100 million subscribers in a few years, from 27 million currently.

The mandatory share offer of 125 rand (6 euros) per share values MultiChoice values the company at $3.0 billion (2.6 billion euro).

The approval came with several public-interest conditions worth about 26 billion rand over three years and keeping MultiChoice's headquarters in South Africa.

Shares in Canal+ climbed 1.3 percent in trading in London, and are up 12.8 percent this year.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Mahama now implementing Operation Clear All Loots instead of ORAL — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Galamsey problem has worsened since Mahama took office — Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

John Jinapor, Energy Minister Energy Ministry tops 2024 Auditor-General’s report with GH¢15.8 billion in finan...

2 hours ago

We sold 358,218 ounces of gold to BoG in 2024 to strengthen cedi — Ghana Chamber of Mines We sold 358,218 ounces of gold to BoG in 2024 to strengthen cedi — Ghana Chamber...

2 hours ago

Auditor-General exposes GH¢138.91 billion overstatement in public debt figures Auditor-General exposes GH¢138.91 billion overstatement in public debt figures

3 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine AG to address Unibank, ORAL, and explosive “Rumble in the Jungle” case at Govern...

3 hours ago

Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action Mahama refers election violence report to Attorney General for legal action

3 hours ago

Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without his consent Wa: Final-year Amass student allegedly stabbed for videoing colleague without hi...

3 hours ago

Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission Rising HIV infections among youth aged between 15–24 worrisome – AIDS Commission

3 hours ago

Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumatized, beaten – Sammi Awuku Ewurabena Aubynn is product of violent election that left people maimed, traumat...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line