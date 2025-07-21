Bawku West DCE leads reclamation of Teshie lands devastated by illegal mining

In a determined effort to protect public assets and restore degraded lands, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bawku West, James Ayamwego, has led a successful operation to reclaim portions of the Teshie township that were severely affected by illegal mining activities.

The land reclamation exercise, conducted in partnership with the Chief of Teshie, Naba Avuugi II, targeted key community institutions including the Teshie Chief’s Palace, the local health centre, and the Assembly of God Church. These critical facilities had lost several hectares of land to the destructive impact of galamsey (illegal mining).

The DCE’s action forms part of the government’s broader commitment to eradicating illegal mining and safeguarding the country’s natural resources.

The situation in the Teshie Traditional Area had become increasingly alarming, with vast stretches of land consumed by unlawful mining operations. However, following a prior visit to the site, Mr. Ayamwego ordered an immediate halt to mining activities and demanded the reclamation of the degraded land.

Speaking to the media after the successful recovery of the land, the DCE expressed satisfaction that the illegal miners had complied with his directive.

"I’m pleased that the land has been reclaimed after I visited the area and ordered a stop to the mining. My administration will not sit aloof and allow individuals to take the law into their own hands and destroy the land," he said.

Mr. Ayamwego also issued a firm warning to illegal miners, stressing that as Chairman of the District Security Council (DISEC), he will continue to enforce the law without compromise.

He urged all miners in the district to regularise their operations by registering as cooperatives with the District Assembly through the Minerals Commission, in line with legal requirements.

"This is a warning—we will not relent until all processes are followed. Anyone who wants to mine must go through the proper channels," the DCE cautioned.

The Teshie reclamation effort is being hailed by local leaders as a vital step toward restoring land for future development and community use.