ACNCA, AngloGold Ashanti forge partnership for responsible mining and environmental stewardship

The Africa Centre for Nature-based Climate Action (ACNCA), led by Board Chair Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee, has paid a courtesy visit to AngloGold Ashanti at the company’s Accra offices.

The meeting, hosted by Mr. Nixon Nathaniel Asante, Vice President for Environment at AngloGold Ashanti’s Africa Business Unit, provided a platform to introduce ACNCA’s work and explore avenues for strategic collaboration on sustainability and environmental conservation.

Rev. Dr. Aryee outlined the Centre’s core mission, which focuses on reforestation, forest protection, and ecosystem restoration through community empowerment. She emphasized the importance of equipping local communities with the tools and knowledge to manage their natural resources sustainably, saying, “Our forebears made sacrifices to protect the land for future generations. We must return to that mindset, investing today to ensure a liveable planet for those who come after us.”

She further noted the Centre’s commitment to climate-smart agriculture, which blends indigenous knowledge with modern practices to boost food production, enhance resilience, and preserve the environment. Rev. Dr. Aryee stressed that smallholder farmers can increase yields without degrading the soil or becoming dependent on chemical inputs if equipped with the right skills.

The discussion also focused on biodiversity conservation in mining areas. The ACNCA delegation expressed concern over the loss of endangered species and the degradation of vital ecosystems in extractive zones. The Centre called for a greater environmental ethic across sectors, including mining, to help reverse ecological damage.

Responding to these concerns, Mr. Asante highlighted the interdependence of ecological systems, particularly the impact of land use on rainfall patterns, water flows, and air quality. He underscored the need for transparent and integrated strategies that protect natural systems while supporting human development.

The meeting also explored broader themes such as land use planning, water resource management, and the challenge of balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship. The ACNCA team stressed the importance of policy advocacy and public education in reshaping public perceptions of the mining sector. They argued that while mining is often viewed solely as an extractive industry, it plays a vital role in modern life—powering everything from agriculture to technology and clean energy.

The team emphasized that the threat to the environment does not lie in mining itself, but in how it is conducted. With appropriate regulatory frameworks and ethical practices, mining can support innovation, community development, and environmental restoration.

The meeting ended with both parties expressing their commitment to working together to promote responsible mining and sustainable development. “Responsible mining is not just possible, it is essential,” Rev. Dr. Aryee said. “Together, we can build a future where communities, ecosystems, and industry thrive in harmony.”