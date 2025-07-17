Just A Piece Of Advice To The NPP Fraternity

As one of Ghana’s major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) plays a pivotal role in shaping the country's democratic and developmental trajectory. As the party prepares for its National Delegates Conference scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the University of Ghana, Legon, there is an urgent need for introspection, unity, and a recommitment to the party’s core values. The grassroots expect not just another routine event, but a transformative gathering that will re-energize the party, address longstanding concerns, and lay a solid foundation for a resilient comeback in the 2028 general elections.

Upholding Internal Democracy and Transparency

The strength of any political party lies in the integrity of its internal systems. The NPP must reaffirm its commitment to internal democracy by strictly adhering to its constitution and promoting transparent decision-making processes. All party members should be adequately informed and consulted on critical issues. Accountability should be non-negotiable. Party leaders must be held responsible for their actions and decisions, and structures must be reinforced to ensure that power is exercised in the interest of all members, not a select few.

Promoting Inclusivity and Grassroots Engagement

The NPP’s long-term success depends on how well it engages its grassroots base. Every member—irrespective of region, status, or influence—should feel represented, valued, and heard. Leadership should reflect the regional, generational, and gender diversity of the party’s membership. It is imperative to promote inclusive participation at all levels, from polling station executives to national officers, ensuring that policies and decisions resonate with the people on the ground.

Discipline and Unity: The Cornerstones of Stability

No organization can thrive without discipline. The NPP must uphold its rules and enforce disciplinary measures impartially—regardless of a member’s financial standing or influence. The principle that “the law is no respecter of persons” must be visibly upheld. Unity must be at the forefront of all deliberations. “United we stand, divided we fall” should be more than a slogan—it must guide the party’s approach to internal relations. Pragmatic systems for conflict resolution, mediation, and reconciliation should be prioritized to foster a cohesive and forward-looking movement.

Leadership Accountability

Accountability must extend beyond campaign seasons. Party leadership at all levels must be answerable to the rank and file. This builds trust and ensures that elected officers are not pursuing personal ambitions but are genuinely working in the best interest of the party and the nation. Leaders must be regularly assessed based on their performance, communication, and ability to inspire unity and action.

Structural Reforms & Flagbearer Selection

The party should consider strategic structural reforms to improve its responsiveness and operational efficiency. This includes introducing fresh talent, empowering youth, and embracing innovative ideas. Furthermore, the flagbearer and parliamentary candidate selection processes must be merit-based and devoid of monetization, insults, or divisive propaganda. Campaigns should be issue-focused and respectful, setting the stage for post-election collaboration and teamwork, regardless of who emerges victorious.

National Conference Preparation

The upcoming delegates conference is not just an administrative function; it is a symbol of the party’s identity and future direction. As such, the leadership should:

Choose a theme that reflects the party’s vision and values.

Ensure accreditation badges are distributed timely to avoid last-minute confusion.

Provide adequate logistics, accommodations, and security for delegates.

Create space for innovative contributions and fresh perspectives.

Celebrate the history and achievements of the party.

Evaluate the conference’s impact and document lessons for future improvements.

The 2025 National Delegates Conference is an opportunity for the New Patriotic Party to reset, rebuild, and reenergize. By prioritizing transparency, inclusivity, unity, discipline, and visionary leadership, the NPP can strengthen its internal structures and better position itself for a decisive return in 2028. Let this be a moment of reflection, action, and hope. Long live the NPP. Long live Ghana.

Michael Kessey-( Akissiway) 0244548693 /0593877861