We are not selling ECG, we're only involving private players in billing and collection – John Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has firmly rejected allegations that the government plans to sell the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), calling such claims baseless and misleading.

Addressing the nation during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Mr. Jinapor clarified that government reforms are intended to inject private-sector efficiency into ECG’s operations—not relinquish ownership of the utility.

“To ensure that we increase revenue and improve efficiency, the cabinet has approved private sector participation in ECG's distribution network,” the Minister said.

“Let me put it on record again that we are not selling ECG. What we are seeking to do is involve the private sector, particularly in the billing and collection segment.”

His clarification follows mounting criticism and suspicion from civil society groups and sections of the public, who have voiced concerns that recent decisions could open the door to the quiet privatisation of ECG.

The Minister, however, emphasised that ECG will remain under public ownership and insisted that the reforms are strictly focused on improving service delivery and financial viability.

In a bid to strengthen the country’s energy footprint, Mr. Jinapor also revealed that government is accelerating its rural electrification drive. “So far, we have connected 63 communities, and we are launching a massive rural electrification project to achieve universal access to electricity by 2028,” he stated.

He further called on local entrepreneurs to seize emerging prospects in the power sector. “This is an investment opportunity for you. Get involved and help us bring about the change we want,” he said.

The Minister’s remarks were aimed at calming fears and building public trust around ECG’s transformation strategy, which officials say is crucial for solving inefficiencies, revenue losses, and operational gaps in the power distribution chain.