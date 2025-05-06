All Saints' Church of England celebrates VE Day 2025

The day of Victory for Europe, also known as VE Day, was celebrated at All Saints' Church of England, Goodmayes, by the Church Community on Sunday, 4 May 2025 ahead of the official date, 5 May. This year's event anniversary was graced by the Mayor of Redbridge Borough, Ms. Sheila Bain and Councillors Kam Rai, Neil Zammett, and Namreen Chaudhry. The Anglican Bishop of Barking, the Rt. Rev. Lynne Cullen was also there as the officiating minister, assisted by the Vicar of All Saints' Church, Rev. Christiana Chidinma Asinugo.

Welcoming the huge congregation in a solemn voice filled with emotion, Bishop Lynne said: "We meet in this Church, where previous generations so often gathered to remember, to celebrate and to mourn. Here, we give thanks for the dedication and daring of members of His Majesty's Armed Forces, including the Commonwealth Forces, and Allied Armed Forces during the second world war. Their sure courage halted the advance of the terrible tyranny. They held fast in days of greatest danger. For their resilience and their skills, we give thanks. For their pain and loss, we grieve. Once again, we commit ourselves to the duty of honest remembrance. Calling to mind those days, and those individuals, we also remember all who have served and still serve in our Armed Forces. We pray for God's blessing upon them. We pray for their safety. Now, we renew our commitment to seek out, together, the ways of peace and reconciliation and continue to pray for embattled people around the world."

It will be recalled that with the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany on 8 May 1945 and the subsequent end of the second world war in Europe, the VE Day progressively became significant in the history of the world. Every year since then, this date has remained a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made during the war, the cost of freedom, and the resilience of nations that came together to defeat tyranny. As All Saints' and the world at large commemorated VE Day in 2025, remembering 80 years the guns fell silent in Europe, the occasion provided an opportunity not only to remember the past but also to reflect on the continued pursuit of global peace and unity in a world that interminably faces new challenges.

The second world war, widely regarded as the deadliest conflict in human history, lasted from 1939 to 1945. The war involved more than 30 countries and resulted in the deaths of an estimated 70 to 85 million people. The war in Europe officially ended when Nazi Germany surrendered unconditionally to the Allied Forces on 7 May 1945, with the announcement made the following day, 8 May. The event symbolized the end of years of brutal fighting, destruction, and loss. But despite the joy that enveloped Europe, it was a bittersweet victory. Millions had perished, cities lay in ruins, and the war in the Pacific was still ongoing until Japan surrendered on VJ Day in August 1945.

But VE Day is more than a historical milestone: it is a moral and cultural touchstone. The passage of time has seen most veterans of the second world war pass on, but their memories, their stories, and the lessons of that generation will continue to endure. On that day, British people will continue to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and to those who fought valiantly in defence of freedom. They will continue to ensure that the horrors of fascism, genocide, and global warfare are never forgotten. They will continue to encourage cooperation among nations to avoid the recurrence of large-scale conflict. Above all, they will continue to celebrate the human spirit’s ability to endure hardship and rebuild societies.

This 80th anniversary of VE Day in 2025 was a particularly poignant milestone. Across many countries, governments, communities, and individuals marked the occasion with events that blended historical reflection with contemporary relevance. In the United Kingdom, national ceremonies were held in London, which included wreath-laying at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, a military parade featuring veterans, and a special service at Westminster Abbey. King Charles III led the nation in paying tribute by laying a wreath on behalf of the country. Queen Camilla was there also. Prince William, following his father, laid a wreath. Princess Anne and Prince Edward also participated in the ceremony. Princess Catherine watched the proceedings from a balcony overlooking the Cenotaph.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, laid a wreath on behalf of the government. Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party also participated in the wreath laying. Remarkably, eight former Prime Ministers were there: Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Lord David Cameron, Baroness Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak.

With many second world war veterans now in their late 90s or older, perhaps 2025 will mark the final major anniversary where a significant number of veterans can participate. Special interviews, documentaries, and online archives are being curated to preserve their testimonies. Digital platforms, including the Imperial War Museums (UK), and public broadcasters like BBC have launched dedicated VE Day portals featuring oral histories, photographs, letters, and news footage from 1945. These digital initiatives will serve the dual purposes of honouring the voices of those who lived through the war and educating younger generations who may be far removed from its realities.

In a vote of thanks, an official of All Saints, Mr Tayo Soyombo thanked Bishop Lynne for making out time from her crowded schedule to felicitate with All Saints' Community at the very sensitive event. He also thanked Redbridge Mayor and all the Councillors who made physical appearance to grace the event. He wished them God's protection and assured them that the community of All Saints' Church would always remember them in their prayers.