President John Mahama's Commitment to Ethical Governance: A Landmark Code of Conduct

In a bold and commendable move, President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana has launched a comprehensive Code of Conduct for all political appointees under his administration. This initiative, unveiled at the Jubilee House on May 5, 2025, marks a significant step towards promoting ethical governance, transparency, and accountability within the public sector.

President Mahama's Code of Conduct is not merely a ceremonial document; it is a living and enforceable set of guidelines that spells out the expectations for every individual appointed under his administration. This initiative forms part of his 120-day social contract with Ghanaians, aimed at restoring discipline, integrity, and accountability in governance.

By setting clear ethical boundaries, President Mahama is ensuring that his government operates with the highest standards of moral behaviour and public accountability.

Key Provisions of the Code

The Code of Conduct includes several key provisions designed to prevent misuse of office and promote ethical behaviour.

Prohibition on Accepting Gifts: Appointees are barred from accepting gifts or favours from individuals or organizations with a stake in governmental decisions. Gifts received during official engagements must be declared if their estimated value exceeds GH¢20,000 and must be surrendered upon leaving office unless the President grants written permission for retention.

Conflict of Interest and Nepotism: Appointees must declare all private business interests, especially those linked to government agencies. They are prohibited from using their influence to secure contracts or appointments for relatives or close associates.

Ministerial Travel: All trips outside Ghana, whether official or unofficial, require prior clearance from the Chief of Staff. Appointees must submit a report within 14 days after returning from any official assignment.

Ban on Purchasing State Assets: Political appointees are forbidden from acquiring any type of governmental property, including buildings, vehicles, shares, and land, either directly or through third parties.

A Government of Shared Responsibility

President Mahama's commitment to ethical governance is evident in his declaration that there will be no "sacred cows" in his administration. The Code of Conduct applies to all ministers, deputy ministers, presidential staffers, chief executive officers, board members, members of the Council of State, and other appointees serving under the Executive. The President and Vice-President are likewise bound by these guidelines.

Enforcement and Sanctions

Violations of the Code will attract sanctions ranging from public reprimands and suspension to outright dismissal. This strict enforcement mechanism underscores President Mahama's dedication to maintaining the integrity of his administration and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions.

A New Era of Ethical Governance

President John Mahama's launch of the Code of Conduct is a landmark achievement in Ghana's journey towards ethical governance. By setting clear standards and enforcing them rigorously, he is fostering a culture of transparency and accountability that will benefit the nation for years to come. This initiative is a testament to his vision for a government that serves the people with integrity and dedication.

President Mahama's Code of Conduct is a powerful tool for promoting ethical behavior and accountability in the public sector. It reflects his unwavering commitment to building a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and serves the best interests of the Ghanaian people. This bold move deserves praise and recognition as a significant milestone in Ghana's governance.