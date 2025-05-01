War is among the most complex and destructive events that humanity has to deal with. Every aspect of life, including the political system, social structure, economy, and culture, is greatly impacted by them. In the modern world, conflicts continue to have a significant impact on civilization despite advancements in technology and diplomacy. The long-term impacts of war and conflicts on the population and the economy have been the most damaging social consequences today.

With foreign funding dwindling amid high prices of commodities and a troubling economy, Ukraine has a new strategy to bolster its finances. Pornography, which would be a monthly subscription of adult content, is currently being considered to be legalized in the country to support the struggling economy and to buy more needed war equipment and firearms, and Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a politician, is advocating for the country's current desire to legalize the adult entertainment.

Although pornography has long been prohibited in Ukraine, the government is being forced to lift the restriction due to pressure and desperation in an effort to raise money for the financially troubled and devastated nation. In addition to creating millions of dollars in tax income, it will strengthen the economy. Even though many politicians, including those from the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have expressed strong support for the bill, many Orthodox Christians in Ukraine are questioning the decision.

The clergy are denouncing the move as harmful and saying that the legalization of pornography will weaken the nation's social cohesion. About $100 billion is made annually by the sexual entertainment market, and the single fan channel in Ukraine makes an incredible $6.6 billion a year. However, as it only accounts for a small portion of the declining international funding they receive globally, analysts think that legalizing pornography will not address the war problem.

Donald Trump made numerous claims during his campaign that he could put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours of entering office, but like many politicians who make false claims to win over voters, Trump has fallen short. A year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the effects are still being felt globally, in addition to the evident immediate outcomes, such as the population's dispersion, resulting in the loss of lives of both adults and children.

The proponents of legalizing pornography claim that nobody in Ukraine believes that the practice is a socially harmful one. To support their claims, the politicians point to a petition that has already amassed 25,000 signatures in favor of legalizing porn. Opponents of the law argue that the real legalization of brothels across Ukraine poses a greater threat than the legalization of pornography. However, Zheleznyak, the primary proponent of the porn bill, argues in favor of it.

Looking back in time to examine past and present events, it is clear that contemporary technology has greatly influenced the political and economic landscape of our planet. Why, then, is that same intelligence never applied diplomatically to resolve crises, avert disputes, or stop war? World leaders must first find solutions to prevent wars before looking for answers in the aftermath. Legalizing pornography wouldn't be necessary if the Russian-Ukrainian conflict had been avoided in the first place.

Building a successful nation takes years, money, and time, while destroying everything that has been created merely takes a second. To give peace a chance, world leaders must acknowledge the destruction caused by war and its effects on the entire world. Therefore, the protection of humanity must come first because love overcomes all obstacles while hate feeds strife and bloodshed.

