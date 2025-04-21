ModernGhana logo
World Creativity and Innovation Day: Advancing Social Transformations through Innovative Methodologies

By Bryn Galumbeck || Marrakech
Article Photo by High Atlas Foundation, 2025
MON, 21 APR 2025
Photo by High Atlas Foundation, 2025

World Creativity and Innovation Day, observed annually on April 21, underscores the importance of creativity and innovation in advancing human development, driving economic growth, and achieving sustainable solutions. Creative industries—including art, crafts, design, fashion, film, and music—drive job creation, cultural expression, and social inclusion, particularly for women and youth. Creative industries are among the most rapidly growing sectors, generating nearly 50 million jobs worldwide and employing more young people than any other sector. As the global creative economy grows, the United Nations encourages investment in creative ecosystems and green innovation to foster inclusive and sustainable development.

Transformative social innovation relies on community engagement, cross-sector collaboration, and cultural inclusivity. In sustainable development planning, the cultural and creative sectors are recognized for their ability to drive societal transformations (63%), particularly in the realm of social inclusion. Social transformations emerge through advocacy, socio-emotional learning and well-being, cultural diversity, and creative entrepreneurship.

The High Atlas Foundation (HAF) embraces creativity and innovation as tools for social transformation across Morocco, particularly through our women’s empowerment initiatives. In collaboration with the Empowerment Institute (EI), we developed an innovative methodology to design and implement the IMAGINE four-day self-discovery participatory workshops and two-day student training. These sessions guide university students and women in rural communities through processes of self-reflection, confidence-building, and goal-setting, laying the foundation for personal and economic empowerment.

We embrace a participatory approach, emphasizing community-driven development and agency-based empowerment, to build self-esteem, motivation, self-respect, and self-discovery for recognition of individual rights and socioeconomic growth. HAF’s gender-based methods engage men to foster an understanding of women’s rights and potential, a critical step toward sustainable gender equity.

The majority of HAF’s community projects begin with the IMAGINE workshop led by certified Moroccan women to help other women find their voices and achieve their socioeconomic goals. An IMAGINE facilitator shares her experience—“I’ve witnessed real change in communities. There’s always a noticeable difference before and after the workshop. Many women arrive feeling hesitant, weighed down by limiting beliefs and emotional burdens. But by the end, I see transformation; confidence in their eyes, clarity in their goals, a renewed sense of self-worth, and a clear understanding of the work they want to pursue. Facilitating these workshops has shown me that empowerment is not just about tools; it’s about unlearning, healing, and daring to imagine a better life. And I’m proud to be part of that change.”

Through dialogue and creative self-expression, participants uncover how patriarchal systems influence their self-perception and decision-making. Moreover, women gain the tools to launch cooperatives, access education, and pursue financial independence. Since 2017, HAF has conducted over 221 IMAGINE workshops in 26 provinces, reaching more than 5,000 women.

Creativity and social innovation strengthen communities by building resilience, promoting inclusivity, and amplifying agency and voices. On World Creativity and Innovation Day, we call on all stakeholders to support creative industries and promote innovative strategies that empower individuals, drive transformation, and build a more sustainable and equitable world.

Bryn Galumbeck is a volunteer at HAF, first introduced through the University of Virginia’s global internship program in 2020. Passionate about women’s empowerment and economic development, she advocates for sustainable solutions that drive social, economic, and environmental impact.

