Fill the Gap Africa, Nurture Nature Foundation sign MoU on Green Economy Projects

By Afua Koraah Otibu II Contributor
WED, 16 APR 2025

Fill the Gap Africa (FTGA) and Nurture Nature Foundation (NNF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on sourcing investment and managing green economy and energy transition projects in Ghana.

The MoU, signed on March 14, 2025, in Accra, seeks to promote environmental sustainability by implementing clean energy initiatives and eco-friendly programmes in selected communities across the country.

Under the agreement, FTGA will be responsible for mobilising funding and identifying sustainable investment opportunities, while NNF will focus on project implementation and community engagement.

The partnership is expected to roll out projects including solar energy installations, waste-to-wealth management systems, and other environmentally focused interventions aimed at enhancing sustainable development at the local level.

The agreement was signed by Ms Vida Kabuga Akekodaga, Chief Executive Officer of Fill the Gap Africa, and Mr Peter Asiedu, Executive Director of Nurture Nature Foundation.

Mr Asiedu said the collaboration reflects the shared vision of the two organisations in advancing Ghana’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to promoting clean energy and a sustainable environment, which is key to Ghana’s development,” he said.

The initial phase of the agreement will span five years, with a possibility for renewal based on performance and impact. Implementation of pilot projects is expected to begin in June 2025.

