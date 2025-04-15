ModernGhana logo
"Let involve traditional leaders in our administration to achieve the Reset Agenda" — Central Regional Minister task MMDCEs

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Social News Central Regional Minister, Hon. Ekow Okyere Panyin Eduamoah
TUE, 15 APR 2025
Central Regional Minister, Hon. Ekow Okyere Panyin Eduamoah

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Ekow Okyere Panyin Eduamoah, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the region to actively involve traditional authorities in the administration of their respective assemblies.

He believes such collaboration is crucial to achieving the government’s Resetting Agenda, which seeks to enhance both human and infrastructural development.

Addressing stakeholders after the confirmation of Alhaji Mohammed Hakeem as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa West, Hon. Eduamoah emphasized the importance of engaging traditional leaders, whom he described as key custodians of the land.

"Nananom are ready to be part of the Administration of the Assemblies that serves the people in the District," he said. "Nananom should be part and parcel to execute development projects initiated by the Central Government through the various Assemblies to improve standard of living."

He criticized the practice of initiating projects without first consulting traditional rulers and local opinion leaders.

"It is totally uncalled for to start a project without the knowledge of custodians of the land, most of projects meant to reduce economic hardships are done without the inputs of Nananom and opinion leaders. These projects turned out to be a white elephant because it doesn't serve the needs of the people. I therefore task MMDCEs to ensure Community involvement in execution of projects in the operational areas," he added.

Alhaji Mohammed Hakeem was overwhelmingly confirmed by all 52 Assembly Members present at the confirmation ceremony held in Apam last Friday.

Congratulating the newly endorsed DCE, the Regional Minister commended his strong support base but reminded him of the responsibilities that lie ahead. He urged him to run an inclusive administration, ensuring that all stakeholders, regardless of background, have a voice in governance.

He also encouraged Alhaji Hakeem to embrace the task ahead with dedication and commitment, noting that his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama under the NDC-led government is tied to the expectation that he will effectively implement the Resetting Agenda.

The Minister further called on all assemblies in the region to strengthen their Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to support critical development needs, especially infrastructure.

In a show of solidarity, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Hon. Richard Gyan Mensah, pledged his full support to the DCE and reaffirmed his commitment to improving the quality of life for residents in the district and beyond.

The event was chaired by the Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, who commended President Mahama for appointing capable individuals to key positions, especially within the Gomoa districts. He assured the gathering that traditional leaders will collaborate with the assemblies to achieve development goals.

He also used the occasion to appeal to the Regional Minister, MPs, and MMDCEs to prioritize road infrastructure within the Gomoa area to help stimulate local economic growth.

Earlier in the program, Hon. Stephen Yeboah, the Assembly Member for Gomoa Dago, was elected Presiding Member of the Gomoa West District Assembly.

