Bosuso soap making factory poised for economic turn-around

MON, 14 APR 2025

Residents of Bosuso in the Fanteakwa South District are on course to realizing their dream of providing employment opportunities for themselves, ⁠increase individual daily savings and ⁠improve daily square meals among households by at least 10% in one year.

This follows the successful completion of their black soap production factory constructed in partnership with the Fanteakwa South District Assembly in the Eastern Region and Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA), a non-governmental organization, which helps West African communities that are threatened by the destructive impacts of extractive projects to take control of their futures.

By way of creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for themselves the Bosuso community took advantage of a $9,000 microgrant by ACA under its Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP), implemented in partnership with the district assembly.

To fully operate the factory and improve their living standards, some community members have undergone training on black soap production to quip them with the requisite skills to kick-start production as early as possible.

KAEME, a premium Ghanaian company specializing in personal care products such as shea soufflé, liquid black soap, among others, facilitated the training program for the participants at the newly built soap factory.

Freda Obeng-Ampofo, the Founder and Chief Mixer of Kaeme introduced the participants to the various aspects of black soap production.

From all indications, the Bosuso community is mor than ready for the smooth take off of the project as the people have acquired required items and the basic ingredients for black soap production.

“This is very dear to our hearts and we’re extremely excited to venture into such a monumental project which has the potential to turn our socio-economic fortunes around in future and so we’re leaving no stone unturned to make things work for our own good”, said Mr. Maxwell Owusu Bannerman, a Community Member.

