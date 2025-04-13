The Ban on Corporal Punishment in the Ghanaian Schools and The Impact on our Social Values

Proverbs 13:24 states, "Whoever spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him disciplines him." Corporal punishment involves inflicting pain or using discomfort as a means of correcting a child's behavior. This method of correction has been utilized in various African societies for centuries and is deeply embedded in our cultures.

However, as we progressed into the 20th century, we began to adopt Western practices under the misguided notion of human rights. Unfortunately, this foreign value has been embraced by many of our communities and institutions, particularly our schools.

While it’s a well-known fact that many—especially teachers, parents, and guardians—have abused corporal punishment, it has nonetheless achieved over 90% of its intended purpose, maintaining a significant level of discipline among the youth in our societies.

But what do we observe today in our educational institutions? We must acknowledge that we are Africans, and our cultures, upbringings, and values differ greatly from those of the Western world.

Gone are the days when discipline was evident in our schools. The mere mention of certain teachers’ names was enough to instill a sense of respect and discipline in us. Although there were instances of abuse associated with corporal punishment, it contributed to a high level of discipline in our schools.

Today, however, teachers face attacks from students and their families, and students often bully their peers. It would be daring for a teacher to impose corporal punishment on these unruly students. Students dress inappropriately for school, and confronting them about their behavior can be met with hostility. Are we serious as Africans?

The notion of child rights is, in many ways, undermining the moral fabric of African culture and society. This shift has granted children so much power that they can bring sophisticated weapons to school.

We are creating a dangerous and hostile environment for ourselves. Young children now record others and use disrespectful language toward the elderly simply because they believe it is their right, and there seems to be no recourse against them. When did this become an accepted African value?

Many of us experienced corporal punishment during our upbringing, yet it did not harm us; instead, it shaped us into who we are today. What has changed?

We are being misled by some advocates of human rights into believing that disciplining a child constitutes an infringement of their rights. In the past, people could correct other people's children, but now we see the opposite occurring.

We are Africans, and it is our culture and values that define us. It is crucial that we address the misuse of corporal punishment and fully reintroduce it in our schools to combat the increasing indiscipline among students.

Let us stop adopting values that conflict with our own. A word to the wise is enough!

God bless Africa.

Mungu Ibariki Afrika.

Nathanael Baidoo

Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School

Western Region