ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 13 Apr 2025 Social News

GPRTU calls for gov't intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sofoline highways

By King Amoah || Kumasi II Contributor
GPRTU calls for govt intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sofoline highways

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) is urgently appealing to the government to address the rising number of pedestrian knockdowns on the Kumasi-Sofoline highways, which they warn are rapidly becoming a "death trap."

In a recent interview, Mr. Julius Caesar Amoah, Vice Chairman of the Kumasi-Sofoline/Ahensan branch (known as the "Super branch") of GPRTU, expressed deep concern about this alarming trend. He attributed the increasing incidents to a lack of crucial infrastructure, particularly overpasses that would allow safe pedestrian movement across the busy highway.

Chairman Amoah emphasized the high traffic volume on the Sofoline highways, which serve both commercial and private vehicles on short and long journeys. The absence of facilities designed to reduce pedestrian accidents, combined with the three separate road lanes that make crossing extremely dangerous, has created a perilous environment for pedestrians.

The situation is worsening; Amoah revealed that his branch recorded a staggering 25 knockdown cases in 2024, a dramatic increase from just 5 cases reported in 2023.

He further lamented the lack of essential safety measures such as traffic lights and clearly marked zebra crossings, which leave pedestrians vulnerable and at risk.

Amoah also criticized the performance of the police task force assigned to the area, accusing them of prioritizing extortion over enforcing road regulations and maintaining order. This alleged laxity in law enforcement, combined with what he described as the "lawlessness" of certain drivers who flout traffic regulations, significantly contributes to the problem.

The National Road Safety Authority was also called out for its perceived failure to effectively arrest and discipline drivers engaging in reckless behavior.

Amoah expressed frustration at the lack of response from the Urban Road Department and the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, claiming they have been unresponsive to repeated appeals for intervention.

"As managers of the Sofoline lorry terminals, we are determined to keep fighting for change," Amoah stated. "We urgently need overpass structures to help save lives on the Sofoline highways."

He highlighted the vulnerability of specific groups, including schoolchildren and nurses, who frequently fall victim to these tragic incidents.

The GPRTU is issuing a stark warning: without immediate and decisive government intervention, the Sofoline highways could face closure, disrupting travel for countless people across the country. They are urging authorities to act swiftly to implement the necessary infrastructure and enforce road safety regulations to prevent further loss of life.

Officials concerned about the issue were tight-lipped; however, some attributed the situation to a lack of funds to tackle the challenges at Sofoline.

The call for the construction of overpasses represents a desperate plea to transform the Sofoline highways from a "death trap" into a safe corridor for all.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Gabon military leader Oligui Nguema elected president by huge margin Gabon military leader Oligui Nguema elected president by huge margin

30 minutes ago

Anwar AMRO / AFP Lebanon's civil war fighters working for reconciliation, 50 years on

42 minutes ago

Mr. Adu Gyamfi, a leading member of the Concerned Citizens of Assin South addressing the press Concerned citizens of Assin South condemn alleged attacks, attempted arrest of t...

1 hour ago

GPRTU calls for govt intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sofoline highways GPRTU calls for gov't intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sof...

1 hour ago

Constituency Executive Committee addressing the media MMDCE's nomination: Atiwa East NDC executives dismiss attacks on constituency ch...

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority No room for opulence: Prof. Ransford Gyampo’s radical cost-cutting at Shippers' ...

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority EXCLUSIVE: How Prof. Gyampo is steering a cash-strapped Shippers' Authority to s...

4 hours ago

Isaac Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Damang Mine decision signals new resource policy direction – Isaac Andrews Tando...

4 hours ago

Youre declared persona non grata — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles 'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loit...

5 hours ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line