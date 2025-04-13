GPRTU calls for gov't intervention to tackle rising pedestrian knockdowns on Sofoline highways

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) is urgently appealing to the government to address the rising number of pedestrian knockdowns on the Kumasi-Sofoline highways, which they warn are rapidly becoming a "death trap."

In a recent interview, Mr. Julius Caesar Amoah, Vice Chairman of the Kumasi-Sofoline/Ahensan branch (known as the "Super branch") of GPRTU, expressed deep concern about this alarming trend. He attributed the increasing incidents to a lack of crucial infrastructure, particularly overpasses that would allow safe pedestrian movement across the busy highway.

Chairman Amoah emphasized the high traffic volume on the Sofoline highways, which serve both commercial and private vehicles on short and long journeys. The absence of facilities designed to reduce pedestrian accidents, combined with the three separate road lanes that make crossing extremely dangerous, has created a perilous environment for pedestrians.

The situation is worsening; Amoah revealed that his branch recorded a staggering 25 knockdown cases in 2024, a dramatic increase from just 5 cases reported in 2023.

He further lamented the lack of essential safety measures such as traffic lights and clearly marked zebra crossings, which leave pedestrians vulnerable and at risk.

Amoah also criticized the performance of the police task force assigned to the area, accusing them of prioritizing extortion over enforcing road regulations and maintaining order. This alleged laxity in law enforcement, combined with what he described as the "lawlessness" of certain drivers who flout traffic regulations, significantly contributes to the problem.

The National Road Safety Authority was also called out for its perceived failure to effectively arrest and discipline drivers engaging in reckless behavior.

Amoah expressed frustration at the lack of response from the Urban Road Department and the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, claiming they have been unresponsive to repeated appeals for intervention.

"As managers of the Sofoline lorry terminals, we are determined to keep fighting for change," Amoah stated. "We urgently need overpass structures to help save lives on the Sofoline highways."

He highlighted the vulnerability of specific groups, including schoolchildren and nurses, who frequently fall victim to these tragic incidents.

The GPRTU is issuing a stark warning: without immediate and decisive government intervention, the Sofoline highways could face closure, disrupting travel for countless people across the country. They are urging authorities to act swiftly to implement the necessary infrastructure and enforce road safety regulations to prevent further loss of life.

Officials concerned about the issue were tight-lipped; however, some attributed the situation to a lack of funds to tackle the challenges at Sofoline.

The call for the construction of overpasses represents a desperate plea to transform the Sofoline highways from a "death trap" into a safe corridor for all.