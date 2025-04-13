ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 13 Apr 2025 Mining

Damang Mine decision signals new resource policy direction – Isaac Andrews Tandoh

  Sun, 13 Apr 2025
Isaac Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals CommissionIsaac Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission

In the wake of the government's decision to reject the lease extension for the Damang Gold Mine, the Minerals Commission has framed the move not as a setback but as a turning point for Ghana’s natural resource management.

According to Isaac Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, this decision offers Ghana a rare opportunity to redefine the trajectory of its extractive industry and assert greater national control over its mineral wealth.

"For far too long, our nation has watched as immense wealth is drawn from our soil, yet local communities remain underdeveloped and the benefits to the state fall short of what is just and sustainable," Isaac Tandoh said in a long piece sighted by Modernghana News.

"This moment gives us the chance to reset those dynamics," he added.

His comments also echo recent calls by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for a sweeping review of Ghana’s mining laws and agreements.

Justice Akuffo described many of the existing arrangements as “neo-colonial,” highlighting the growing sentiment across the continent that Africa must reassert ownership of its natural resources.

Citing Burkina Faso’s recent move to nationalise several gold operations, Isaac Tandoh said Ghana should not be left behind in the continental shift toward greater resource sovereignty.

“This is not a crisis, it is a clarion call and we must now prioritise Ghanaian investors and consortia who have the capacity and commitment to operate responsibly and reinvest in our communities. This is about long-term national interest, not just short-term revenue,” he pointed out.

To that end, Isaac Tandoh outlined a three-point proposal to guide Ghana’s next steps:

• The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources should give precedence to Ghanaian-led bids in future mining lease reassignments.

• A moratorium should be placed on new large-scale foreign mining contracts until a comprehensive review of Act 703 and all existing agreements is completed.

• A Ghana Minerals Sovereignty Fund should be established to reinvest profits from national mining assets into infrastructure, education, and healthcare in mining communities.

He also emphasised that this is the moment for bold vision and strategic partnerships with indigenous entrepreneurs who are fully invested in the country’s future.

“Ghana deserves to benefit fully from her natural wealth. We must rise with a renewed sense of purpose and reclaim the dignity and dividends of our land,” he added.

The Damang decision, while signaling a shift in government posture, could have wider implications for foreign investment in Ghana's mining sector.

However, officials say the priority must be aligning extractive activities with national development goals and ensuring a fairer share for the Ghanaian people.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Youre declared persona non grata — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles 'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loit...

2 hours ago

GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students

2 hours ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

2 hours ago

President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence University by Military President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence Univ...

2 hours ago

We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleum Hub CEO Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleu...

2 hours ago

Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem

2 hours ago

REUTERS - Emmanuel Herman Tanzania's top opposition party barred from upcoming election

2 hours ago

AFP - JOEL SAGET Algeria lodges 'strong protest' after consular official indicted in France

2 hours ago

The day after voters poured into polling stations, calm reigned on the streets of the capital Libreville -- a contrast with previous elections in 2016 and 2023 marked by tensions and unrest. By Daniel Beloumou Olomo (AFP) Gabon junta chief 'well ahead' in presidential race

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line