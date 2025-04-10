ModernGhana logo
AirMed International refutes Ntim Fordjour's drug trade, money laundering allegations

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee

AirMed International, the operator of the medical transport flight N823AM, has strongly denied allegations connecting the company to illegal drug trade or money laundering.

These accusations surfaced after Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, made claims regarding the aircraft’s stop at Kotoka International Airport in March 2025.

In an official response to inquiries from EIB Network’s Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the U.S.-based air ambulance company clarified that the stopover at Kotoka was entirely routine. The company explained that on March 20, 2025, the aircraft was in transit from the United States for a scheduled international patient transport.

As part of the planned journey, the plane made several fuel stops, one of which was at Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Upon arrival, however, the aircraft experienced an unexpected mechanical issue—a blowout of two tires—which required immediate repairs. AirMed confirmed that no patient was onboard at the time of the stop, and the aircraft remained grounded for a few days while the necessary repairs were carried out.

In order to resolve the issue, a second aircraft was dispatched with the required parts and maintenance team to complete the repairs.

Comments

Joel Savage | 4/10/2025 8:38:06 PM

The fact that Gertrude Torkornoo is still Chief Justice indicates that the judiciary is not functioning well. The Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin, must suspend Ntim Fordjour in such a circumstance to conduct an investigation, if permitted by the Constitution.

