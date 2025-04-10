MP's Allegations of Contraband Goods To Ghana by AirMed Cannot Be True

Recent speculation by Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, suggesting that AirMed International's aircraft, N823AM, is involved in illicit activities or contraband transport to Ghana could be unequivocally false. These accusations are baseless and disregard the stringent operational standards and international regulations adhered to by AirMed International.

AirMed International is a globally recognised leader in air ambulance services, dedicated to providing critical care transportation for patients in need. Flight N823AM, a Raytheon Hawker 800XP, is a specifically configured medical aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by highly trained medical professionals. Its sole purpose is to safely and efficiently transport patients requiring specialised medical attention.

The suggestion that such an aircraft, operating under the banner of a reputable organisation like AirMed International, would be involved in illegal activities could not only be unfounded but also deeply damaging to the company's reputation and the trust placed in it by patients, families, and medical institutions worldwide.

AirMed International operates under the highest levels of scrutiny and oversight. They are a U.S. Department of Defense-approved air carrier, a testament to their rigorous safety standards and operational integrity.

Furthermore, they hold accreditations from both EURAMI (European Aeromedical Institute) and CAMTS (Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems), two of the most respected and demanding air medical certifying bodies globally. These accreditations are not easily obtained; they require demonstrating a consistent commitment to excellence in patient care, safety, and operational efficiency.

Achieving and maintaining these accreditations require continuous monitoring and adherence to strict protocols that cover every aspect of their operations. This includes, but is not limited to:

Flight Tracking: All AirMed International flights are meticulously tracked in real-time, providing full transparency and accountability.

Customs Declarations: Every flight adheres to all relevant customs regulations, with thorough and accurate declarations made for all transported goods and personnel.

Medical Licensing: Their medical personnel are fully licensed and qualified to practice in the jurisdictions in which they operate, ensuring the highest standards of patient care.

Coordination with Civil Aviation Authorities: They maintain close communication and cooperation with civil aviation authorities in each jurisdiction, ensuring compliance with all air traffic control regulations and requirements.

The very nature of AirMed International's operations, focused on critical patient care, inherently necessitates strict adherence to all international aviation and medical compliance requirements. Aircraft like N823AM operate under such stringent regulatory conditions that the transport of unauthorised cargo is simply not possible. Their priority is always the well-being of their patients, and any deviation from established protocols would compromise that commitment.

Therefore, the assertions made by Rev. Ntim Fordjour could be demonstrably false and based on misinformation. AirMed International would want to stand by its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and medically advanced air ambulance services globally, and likely want to uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct in all their operations.

It'll be good for anyone with concerns to seek factual information from reputable sources rather than perpetuating baseless allegations that can negatively impact patient care and erode trust in critical medical services.

Anthony Obeng Afrane