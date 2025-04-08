Women In Oil & Gas: Ghana Gas Lead The Way

THE FIRST FEMALE TO LEAD GHANA GAS

While on routine duty at the Gas Lodge at Beyin, near the Ghana Gas Processing Plant, I came across a young lady named Yaba. Though Yaba had just completed her basic education with good grades, she had no intention of continuing her studies.

Beautiful Yaba had a sad, yet interesting reason why her highest level of education would remain basic—what we call JSS leaver

According to her, it had always been her dream not just to work with GNGLC, but to someday become its CEO. However, after attaining her Basic Education Certificate (BECE), her father told her that her dream was a waste of time, as it was not attainable.

When I tried to convince her that she was not far from achieving her dream, she smiled and presented me with very hard-core facts and evidence that informed her decision to learn a trade rather than pursue further education.

Apparently, her father had told her that such a dream was too ambitious, reinforcing his point by citing the fact that since the inception of GNGLC, no woman had ever come close to becoming a CEO.This led young Yaba to believe that she was indeed daydreaming—so she accepted the proposal to learn a trade.

On one hand, Yaba may not be the only young lady from Beyin and its surrounding areas—where GNGLC is situated—or even from elsewhere in Ghana with that mindset. On the other hand, her father may not have been wrong in saying the field is male-dominated. Evidently, until now, GNGLC has never had a female deputy, let alone a female CEO.I stand to be corrected, but I believe Ghana has never had a female CEO in the oil and gas industry.

Consequently, the nomination of Ms. Judith Adjobah Blay as CEO of GNGLC is not just a win for the women of GNGLC—it is a win for the girl child in the village where GNGLC is located, for Ghana, and for Africa as a whole.

It is indeed long overdue. As a lady currently working in oil and gas, I am heartened and proud to shout at the top of my voice: Thank you Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, "Gone are the days when young women who aspired to work and lead in Ghana’s oil and gas industry had to abandon their dreams in the name of male dominance." The glass ceiling has finally been broken.

On behalf of all women in oil and gas across Ghana—particularly the women of GNGLC—I would like to thank President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government for the honour done us.

The nomination of Ms. Judith Adjobah Blay is not only an inspiration for the women of GNGLC to take on leadership roles; it will also inspire young ladies who once thought they could not become leaders in a male-dominated workforce to take on more challenging roles within the gas & oil industry.

Women and girls should be encouraged to pursue higher education in related fields and become equipped with the technical knowledge needed to play pivotal roles in the industry.

Ms. Judith, as she is affectionately called—just as you have promised to hold the door open for others—we pledge to support you intellectually, technically , physically and psychologically.

We will go down on our knees in prayer for God’s guidance and protection as you implement your agenda to reset Ghana Gas and move our country toward a better tomorrow.

Congratulations!! 3ti ngoane!!