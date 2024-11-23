Why Do Some Men Find "independent Women Intimidating ?

Women who are EDUCATED and independent are not intimidating on the contrary they are extremely loving and caring. Note my emphasis is on " educated " why because there are some women who are financial independent beautiful and with higher educational degrees yet are not educated.

The word education here does not only refer to academic accolades but values passed on from your family.

Listen guys for me reasons why some men feel intimidated it’s fairly simple, the EGO and fear of whether that woman really love him particular when she is independent beautiful financially stable and well-endowed naturally with a Coca-Cola shape.

Also, it could be due to childhood trauma and the fear of rejection- low self-esteem or historical bitter experience with women who perceive him as an underdog.

Although debatable, It's a fact that men will not admit however, you will agree with me that Men have a given EGO.

Guys we respect you for that as it came from God I suppose, and I believe it’s the EGO of men that actually sets us apart -men /women however, what some men don’t know is that an independent woman will tell you the truth that nobody have ever told you, your family and friends will not probably because of your general reactions to issues a woman who is in your life for convenience sake will not tell you either, that is not intimidation.

What is true however is that, the women you refer to as intimidating have no iota of fear of bullying from any man or fear of losing a man to any woman because she knows if you truly love and care about her/ believe she has what it takes for you to fulfil your Mandate as assigned to you by God, you will stick and stay in fact, research has shown that there is nothing a woman can do or say to keep a man who doesn't want to be kept and vice versa (For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and love and sound mind TIMOTHY 1:7). Why then should she be afraid of a man she is willing to submit to. (true submission has nothing to do with amount of money or knacking she gets but embedded in women raised in “homes”).

An independent woman instead is down to earth for her man. She wants the best for him and will do what it takes to show the world that her man is the best of all men.

(A wife should submit to her husband because God has placed the husband in a role of authority over his wife. Eph 5:23)

For most independent educated women submitting to her man comes naturally and can never be compromised, in fact it’s her ultimate joy because she has fought wars that you probably have no idea of.

She painful defended herself all alone, she cried and carried herself to bed and, it is the reason why she is where she is today and so the only thing she wants is not to be reminded through your behavior that some men are ruthless instead please, show her that indeed you could be a substitute for her father, big brother and still be her lover and confidant and watch her blossom melting with love and respect in your arms indeed you would be glad you did.

I am sorry but I do not have any apology what so ever for the Drama Kings of today who refuse to get out of their comfort zone/look out of the box.

They prefer maintaining the school of thought that women are objects and attributes to good life or are just destined to complement them. What happen to relationship that made them prefer companionship.

For such class of men will definitely feel intimidated and its their cup of tea.

When a woman is love properly, submitting to her man is easy because she refuses to submit to injustice and the usually bullying of some men of higher positions, she rejected to be a "dish" to men /grace beds for the sake of a job or position. And you call her intimidating??

All she really needs is your love trust and your time just as men want absolute respect from women. If she asks you for the world knowing you can’t afford it, it’s because she is willing to support you, what is wrong with…? if you support your man with money or with the know how?

If she asks you for a holiday in space knowing there are no commercial space etc. It’s probably because she earned a sponsorship through hard work to travel to space.....

Dear men do Remember she has standards too, just as men do. For instance, if you fall in love with a low standard woman you would bring her up to your standards right?

Irrespective of a woman status, if she finds true love in a man, trust me that man becomes her "Tin-god".

In fact, “if men knew the true nature of women they would be searching for women who love them dearly and not those they love however, if that love is reciprocal Glory be to God as that is a true blessing”. Rev Dr. Moses Eward

My personal advice to the those who fill intimidated by women Please, be careful of women who do not question your demands thus, they agree to all your conditions in fact, pray that a woman should not decide to settle with you.

When a woman marries you without Love she will respect you do all that she needs to do as a wife but Hey---Heheeeeh Hmmmmmmm Ayoooooo.

My personal advice to fellow women Do not settle, if you have not found the love of your life yet, Dearest wait for it, and you will know it instantly when time comes, in meantime do yourself a favour by engaging in activities that brings you happiness and peace support the needy what about travel the world, you have not yet met 1 % of the men that are attracted to you chill and stick with God. There is much to see and experience.

Honey just remember to close your legs yes I mean that template down there after all your body is the temple of God. (1 Corinthians 6:19).

Life is beautiful and sometimes weird and everyone is weird to some extent but your soul mate exists and is out there, pray for your helper for you were carefully made to help him.

"We are all a little weird and life's a little weird, and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual satisfying weirdness and call it love -true love (Robert Fulghum)

By D.Akobrika