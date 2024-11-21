MTN Ghana wins Prestigious Telco of the Year Award

Scancom PLC, popularly known as MTN Ghana, has been honored as the Telco of the Year at the prestigious Africa Tech Festival Awards held in Cape Town, South Africa.

This accolade highlights MTN Ghana’s innovative solutions to address 4G traffic challenges in Accra since 2021.

The company outperformed competitors such as Liquid Intelligent Technologies, LANCK Telecom, and Orange Telecom to secure this coveted award.

Pioneering Technology to Enhance Connectivity

MTN Ghana’s recognition stems from its collaboration with Huawei to implement a cutting-edge 2.6G Frequency-Division-Duplexing (FDD) massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) solution. This groundbreaking technology has dramatically enhanced 4G network performance, offering users a 5G-like experience and alleviating network capacity issues in high-traffic areas.

Commenting on the win, Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, expressed the company’s pride and dedication: “We are thrilled to receive this award, which validates our commitment to investing in modern network infrastructure. In an increasingly digital world, the importance of robust and accessible telecommunications infrastructure cannot be overstated. Our goal is to ensure that everyone benefits from a modern connected life.

“This recognition reinforces our belief statement and fuels our journey toward becoming a technology and platform player,” Blewett added.

Celebrating Excellence in Telecommunications

The Telco of the Year Award acknowledges network providers and telecommunications services that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering seamless and reliable connectivity. It celebrates the pivotal role of telecommunications in connecting individuals, businesses, and communities, fostering digital transformation, and advancing economic and social development across Africa.

The 2024 Africa Tech Festival Awards specifically spotlight exceptional achievements in service quality, network expansion, and innovation to meet the ever-evolving needs of customers.

A Vision for Digital Inclusion

MTN Ghana remains dedicated to leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress by providing reliable network services, expanding coverage, and promoting digital inclusion. Through continuous innovation and investment, MTN Ghana aims to enhance the customer experience and drive technological transformation across the continent.