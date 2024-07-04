ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP

  Thu, 04 Jul 2024
NPP Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP
THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reaffirmed its dedication to preventing the deployment of vigilante groups during the 2024 elections.

This commitment was made clear on the sidelines of an event hosted by the National Peace Council, where a committee was inaugurated to implement a code of conduct addressing vigilantism and election violence ahead of the 7 December polls.

In an interview with the media in Accra, the Director of Finance and Administration for the New Patriotic Party, William Yamoah, stressed the party’s resolve to avoid vigilantism before, during, and after the polls

“We believe in the institutions of this country and that is the police service, the military or the Ghana armed forces. We don’t believe in any groups of people who act as vigilante groups or security and I want to take you back a bit.

“We recently had our internal elections and we entrusted everything to the care of the police and then there were no incidents or chaos or violence-related incidents at any of the centres.

“So if even our own internal activities we entrusted the security operations to the care of the security then that should give you the assurance that NPP believes in the institutions of this country."

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale

1 hour ago

Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP

1 hour ago

Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours

1 hour ago

'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not for you' —– Hassan Ayariga advises Cheddar 'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP

1 hour ago

NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative ideas, selective recruitment NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative id...

2 hours ago

Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to government Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to gover...

2 hours ago

CPJ has called on authorities in Burkina Faso to ensure the safety of journalists Kalifara SÃ©rÃ© (left), Adama Bayala, and Serge Atiana Oulon, who went missing in June 2024. (Screenshots: YouTube/BF1, YouTube/BF1, and photo courtesy of L'Ã‰vÃ©nement) Three journalists disappear, 3 media outlets suspended in Burkina Faso

2 hours ago

NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel

5 hours ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional ...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line