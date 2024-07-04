Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reaffirmed its dedication to preventing the deployment of vigilante groups during the 2024 elections.

This commitment was made clear on the sidelines of an event hosted by the National Peace Council, where a committee was inaugurated to implement a code of conduct addressing vigilantism and election violence ahead of the 7 December polls.

In an interview with the media in Accra, the Director of Finance and Administration for the New Patriotic Party, William Yamoah, stressed the party’s resolve to avoid vigilantism before, during, and after the polls

“We believe in the institutions of this country and that is the police service, the military or the Ghana armed forces. We don’t believe in any groups of people who act as vigilante groups or security and I want to take you back a bit.

“We recently had our internal elections and we entrusted everything to the care of the police and then there were no incidents or chaos or violence-related incidents at any of the centres.

“So if even our own internal activities we entrusted the security operations to the care of the security then that should give you the assurance that NPP believes in the institutions of this country."