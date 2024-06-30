A Letter To My Students-The Journey Of Faith And Determination

LISTEN

In a small town in Kumasi, Ghana, Dichemso, to be precise, I was born on the 9th of July to a strong and courageous woman and a loving father who had no cash. Life wasn’t easy for me, especially when my mother died when I was only 14. I grew up in a humble home where resources were scarce, but my dreams and aspirations in my heart were boundless. From a young age, I knew that education was the only vehicle that could convey me out of subsistence,

Despite the challenges, I was determined. I had no money for fancy schools or private tutors, but I had something even more powerful: faith and an unwavering belief in myself. I worked hard in school, often selling small merchandise after school hours to support myself. I sold magazines, books, and other small merchandise to stay afloat.

I did not know that selling magazines and books would lead me to write, publish my novels, and become a best-selling author.

In the early 2000s, I was privileged to meet heavyweights in the book industry, like Achebe, Soyinka, Mohamed Sule, etc., at a conference. I was the only author in the room with a diploma in communication studies from GIJ. I was able to attend that conference because I had a best-selling novel. “Dear Mama, why So soon? A book I wrote at age 18 in a tribute to my sweet and beloved mother.

I returned home from the conference hoping and determined to get a PhD one day. How, I did not know, but I just wanted to be like the greats.

The journey was far from smooth. There were setbacks, failures, and moments of uncertainty. Yet, I persisted, fueled by my faith and determination. I surrounded myself with a few supportive friends and mentors who urged me to keep moving forward, no matter how tough the circumstances and impossible my dreams seemed.

As the years passed, my hard work began to bear fruit. I graduated with honours, earned my master’s degree in 2012, and eventually, after much perseverance, achieved my dream of a PhD in 2017.

Today, Dr. Ike Tandoh is not just a name; it’s a symbol of resilience, faith, and the power of determination. When I write my novels, I also put PhD after my name, like Achebe et al.

I stand before my students, a living testament to the fact that no matter how difficult the journey or impossible the dream may seem, it is achievable with faith and determination. I love sharing my story not to boast but to inspire and encourage my students. I want you all, my students, to know you can overcome the challenges and achieve greatness.

I know your circumstances do not define you. Your faith, your determination, and your hard work do. Keep pushing forward, believing in yourself, and never give up on your dreams. If I can do it, so can you.”

Move on to the next. Once you conceive it, you can achieve it.

Blessings!!!!

Ike Tandoh is a brand communication expert and a best-selling author.

0501278530

[email protected]

Top of Form

Bottom of Form