SSNIT hotels sale saga: "I take full responsibility for my radio comment" — Hon. Vondee apologises to Minority, NDC

NDC MP for Twifo Atti Morkwa Hon. David T.D. Vondee

M ember of Parliament for Twifo Atti Morkwa Hon. David T.D. Vondee, has issued a public apology for comments made on the sale of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels to Minister of Agriculture Hon. Bryan Acheampong.

The MP had made comments about the sale of state-owned hotels to Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, which had been perceived as inconsistent with the opposition NDC's course against the transaction.

In a statement release, the MP said, he “did not intend to offend the position of the Minority Caucus and the rank and file of our party, nor the sensibilities of the people of Ghana.”

He has, thus, unreservedly apologised to the leadership and Members of the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament, the rank and file of our party as well as the Ghana people.

“I take full responsibility for the misimpression created by the said interview and unreservedly apologise to the leadership and Members of the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament, the rank and file of our party as well as the good people of Ghana.”

STATEMENT ISSUED BY HON. DAVID T.D. VONDEE REGARDING A MISREPORTAGE OF SALE OF SSNIT HOTELS TO HON. BYRAN ACHEAMPONG.

My attention has been drawn to certain misaligned comments that I made in a radio interview regarding the sale of state-owned hotels to Agriculture Minister, Hon. Bryan Acheampong.

While I fully appreciate the feedback received from my appearance in the instant radio interview, I did not intend to offend the position of the Minority Caucus and the rank and file of our party, nor the sensibilities of the people of Ghana.

For the records, I am fully opposed to the state capture and deep-seated corruption which have become the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

I am also deeply convinced that selling state-owned hotels, including very profitable ones, to a politically-exposed person such as cabinet minister Bryan Acheampong, who is also a Member of Parliament for Abetifi, constitutes a huge betrayal of the trust of the people of Ghana.

Finally, I take full responsibility for the misimpression created by the said interview and unreservedly apologise to the leadership and Members of the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament, the rank and file of our party as well as the good people of Ghana.

DAVID T.D. VONDEE, MP

Twifo Atti Morkwa