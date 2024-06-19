ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Social News

Kasoa Taxi driver dies after maranthon sex with side chick

  Wed, 19 Jun 2024
Kasoa Taxi driver dies after maranthon sex with side chick
LISTEN

A 30-year-old Taxi driver, Akwesi Yeboah, in Kasoa in the Central Region, has lost his life while cooling off with his side chick in a guest house after allegedly taking in some sexual enhancing drugs.

According to reports, on Sunday the cabbie lied to his wife that he has a gig somewhere, and the wife did everything to stop him from going because she didn't believe him but eventually he locked the wife and kids in the house to escape.

His colleagues who confirmed the incident on UTV explained that the deceased and the side chick, a corn dough seller at Kasoa New Market had been dating for months without having any sexual contact and finally arranged to meet at the Happy Guest House at Kasoa Akweley on Sunday June 16, 2023.

The side chick who is currently assisting the Police with an investigation said while they were having sex, she realized Akwesi wasn't moving again, adding that she tried to check the reason only to see him fall with his eyes so wide open looking exhausted.

The lady rushed to the manager of the guest’s house for help and he went knocking on the doors of other guests to join him to help Akwesi Yeboah.

She said they poured water on him and he regained consciousness to the extent of speaking.

Just when they thought he was okay, he passed away when he was taken to the St. John's Hospital at Kasoa.

-DGN online

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Hepatitis B: Vaccinating new-borns will eliminate disease in Ghana - Health Expert Hepatitis B: Vaccinating new-borns will eliminate disease in Ghana - Health Expe...

1 hour ago

Kasoa Taxi driver dies after maranthon sex with side chick Kasoa Taxi driver dies after maranthon sex with side chick

1 hour ago

Self-acclaimed Abehenase chief jailed for fraudulent land sale Self-acclaimed Abehenase chief jailed for fraudulent land sale

1 hour ago

Mr Richard Jakpa, a Businessman Ato Forson Trial: l was victimised during my stay in the military — Richard Jakp...

1 hour ago

C/R: Suspected gay beaten at Assin Fosu C/R: Suspected gay beaten at Assin Fosu

1 hour ago

Oti Region: Rainstorm rips off roof of VRA resettlement quarters in Adokwanta Oti Region: Rainstorm rips off roof of VRA resettlement quarters in Adokwanta

1 hour ago

GTEC ready to facilitate teaching and learning of German Language in Ghana — Jinapor GTEC ready to facilitate teaching and learning of German Language in Ghana — Jin...

2 hours ago

Samuel Okuszeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Sale of SSNIT Hotels: This will be my position even if the buyer is an NDC — Abl...

2 hours ago

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa ‘I’ve heard your demands and I’ll address them’ — South Africa’s President Ramap...

2 hours ago

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘We'll build a government that is capable and honest’ — South Africa's President...

Just in....
body-container-line