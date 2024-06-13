DumsorMustStop vigil: We've reliable power, better than Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, others; Napo solving all issues — Afenyo Markin

Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has said Akufo-Addo's government has worked hard to keep the lights on for the past seven years.

His comment follows the recent overhyped #DumsorMustStop vigil led by actress Yvonne Nelson on Saturday, June 8 which failed to gather the massive support of Ghanaians compared to the 2015 version, an indication that Ghanaians are happy with the reliable power supply under the Akufo-Addo's government.

In reaction, he noted that Ghana's situation is far better than countries such as Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Conakry, Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde, Nigeria and others in the sub-region.

Afenyo-Markin indicated that Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been working hard to address the petty issues in the power sector for the reliable power supply currently being enjoyed by Ghanaians.

He commended Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his excellent leadership and competence in addressing the recent issues promptly.

Speaking to teachers during the distribution of laptops in the Effutu municipality as part of his one-teacher-one-laptop initiative, Mr. Afenyo-Markin assured that the recent power outages that lasted for few weeks have been addressed.

He added that Akufo-Addo's government must be commended for providing reliable power supply since it took office in 2017 and will continue to keep the light on by addressing all issues in the power sector.

"Look at the developments in the sub-region as a member of ECOWAS Parliament. Even power supply is an issue in Nigeria—I'm just coming from Abuja, where almost every household has a generator. In Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Conakry, Equatorial Guinea, and Cape Verde, they don't have reliable power. We do, but even so, it’s not enough.

"We should continue to highlight this issue. Our sister Yvonne Nelson organized a demonstration. Although we are addressing the problem in the energy sector, this vigil serves as a wake-up call for the Minister of Energy, reminding him to solve the issue completely. After all, that’s why the people voted for us," he emphasised.