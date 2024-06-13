Ambulance trial: I met Godfred Dame four times; he assured me of my freedom – Richard Jakpa

The third accused in the ambulance trial, Richard Jakpa has revealed that he met the Attorney General, Godfred Dame on four different occasions.

This is after Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe admitted to evidence the audio conversation between Richard Jakpa and Godfred Dame.

This provided an avenue for lawyers of Ato Forson to question Richard Jakpa extensively on his claims that the Attorney General engaged him at odd hours to incriminate Ato Forson.

Asked how many times he has met Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, he answered that they have met four times all in the house of his cousin, Supreme Court Judge, Justice Yonny Kulendi. He noted that all meetings were held between the hours of 9:30 pm and 11:30 pm.

According to Mr. Jakpa, two of the meetings were held in 2022 in February and July.

Under cross-examination, he revealed that the first meeting on February 16, 2020, was at his request. He noted however that he wanted to meet the Attorney General to explain issues to him and to help him appreciate that the charges against him were unfounded.

He revealed that at this first meeting, the Attorney General assured him of a discharge during the ruling of submission of no case.

For the second meeting in July 2022 however, he notes he was rather called to the house of Yonny Kulendi to meet the Attorney General. Richard Jakpa indicated that he decided to cooperate with the Attorney General based on earlier assurances of his discharge from the case.

Richard Jakpa claims that, at the second meeting, Godfred Dame asked him to make available some documents he had provided to the Economic and Organized Crime Office for which he obliged.

The documents he forwarded to the Attorney General as a result of this engagement include an addendum to the main contract for the supply of the ambulances and a letter from former Minister of Health Alex Segbefia nominating government officials to go to Dubai and discuss issues relating to the contract with Big sea.

According to Mr. Jakpa, he wanted the Attorney General to read the letters and realise there was no wrongdoing on his part.

Richard Jakpa also disclosed of another meeting in March 2024 days before he opened his defence as well as a meeting before the ruling on the submission of no case in 2023.

-Citi Newsroom