Constitution Review Committee recommends President to pays tax on salary

Constitution Review Consultative Committee has recommended the scrapping of Article 68 (5) of the constitution to impose on the President a duty to pay tax on his salary and emoluments as an example to the rest of the citizenry.

The committee believes that the move will reflect the principle of equality before the law and accord with the rule of law.

During a stakeholder’s consultations for the possible review of the constitution, the former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini highlighted some recommendations of the committee, established by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu in 2023.

“They say that it flouts equity rules, where the President receives money from the public purse and does not pay tax on his emoluments. They recommended an amendment to the Constitution to allow the President to pay tax on his earnings,” he explained.

The Committee established by the government has also proposed that the size of Parliament be capped.

The committee argues that there must be consequential amendments to Article 93 to ensure that Parliament consists of not more than 277 elected Members.

The committee believes that such a move would see consequential amendments to Article 47 to ensure that Ghana is divided into as many constituencies for the purpose of election of MPs as the Electoral Commission (EC) may prescribe how so but the number of constituencies shall not exceed 277.

The committee also recommended that the size of government be capped and the privilege to appoint Deputy Ministers be expunged.

It argues that the position of Regional Ministers should be abolished similar to Deputy Ministerial positions.

The committee said the President shall appoint as many Ministers of State as may be necessary for the efficient running of the state. However, the number of Ministers shall not exceed 25.

-citinewsroom