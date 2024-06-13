Afenyo-Markin supports Graphic Communications Group, New Times Corporation with 40 laptops

Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has donated 40 laptops to Graphic Communications Group and New Times Corporation.

The donation was made on Wednesday, June 12, when the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency visited the two media houses to familiarise himself with their operations.

In a post on Facebook after the donation, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Marko indicated that the gesture was to support the operations of Graphic Communications Group and New Times Corporation.

“I paid a working visit to Graphic Communications Group and New Times Corporation to familiarize myself with their operations. I donated 40 laptops to the two entities for their operations,” the Majority Leader in Parliament posted.

This is not the first time Alexander Afenyo-Markin has given back to society from his own pocket.

Over the years, he has supported many schools in the Central Region with computers, laptops, and other learning materials.

Just last month, he commissioned an ICT Lab for the Methodist A/C Junior High School Winneba stocked with computers.