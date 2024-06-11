ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 elections: Tell politicians to use their mothers, children, entire family — Prof. Gyampo advises youth against violence

Headlines 2024 elections: Tell politicians to use their mothers, children, entire family —Prof. Gyampo advises youth against violence
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, a Senior Lecturer of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has warned the youth, advising them against being manipulated by politicians to engage in election-related violence.

In a recent address at the launch of GroupStand for Peace and Growth Development in Accra, Prof. Gyampo emphasized the dangers of young people risking their lives for politicians who, he claimed, would not allow their own families to engage in such dangerous acts.

“If politicians approach you for some untoward activities in the impending elections, tell them to engage their children, mother, and their entire family members,” Prof. Gyampo advised.

He indicated that in many African countries, including Ghana, election-related violence is often fueled by politicians exploiting the youth.

These politicians, he noted, frequently secure safe havens for their own families while inciting young people to commit acts of violence, resulting in tragic outcomes without any accountability or compensation for those involved.

Prof. Gyampo stressed the importance of Ghana maintaining its history of peaceful elections and consolidating its democratic gains.

He called on the youth to prioritize their well-being and future over political manipulation, urging them to reject any proposals from politicians that could lead to violence.

He further emphasized that elections are a crucial time for citizens to reflect, choose, and select leaders who will act in the country's best interests, and this can only be achieved through peace, stability, free, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Council of State member and La Bianca owner Asomah-Hinneh passes on Council of State member and La Bianca owner Asomah-Hinneh passes on

4 hours ago

Intensify prayers for me to become President – Bawumia beg Imams Intensify prayers for me to become President – Bawumia beg Imams

4 hours ago

Kumasi: Market Queen-Mothers outraged over Bawumias snub Kumasi: Market Queen-Mothers outraged over Bawumia’s snub

4 hours ago

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe is preventing minority leader from performing his constitutional duties as MP - Minority Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe is preventing minority leader from performing hi...

4 hours ago

Cocoa farmers' pension scheme will be rolled out this year — Bawumia Cocoa farmers' pension scheme will be rolled out this year — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Bawumia's purported 33 policies have collapsed the economy — Isaac Adongo Bawumia's purported 33 policies have collapsed the economy — Isaac Adongo

4 hours ago

Tension rising in Bono East over alleged voter transfer misunderstanding Tension rising in Bono East over alleged voter transfer misunderstanding

4 hours ago

My govt will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia My gov’t will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia

4 hours ago

NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ken Agyapong boosts Bawumia’s campaign in Ashanti Region

Just in....
body-container-line