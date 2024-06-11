Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, a Senior Lecturer of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has warned the youth, advising them against being manipulated by politicians to engage in election-related violence.

In a recent address at the launch of GroupStand for Peace and Growth Development in Accra, Prof. Gyampo emphasized the dangers of young people risking their lives for politicians who, he claimed, would not allow their own families to engage in such dangerous acts.

“If politicians approach you for some untoward activities in the impending elections, tell them to engage their children, mother, and their entire family members,” Prof. Gyampo advised.

He indicated that in many African countries, including Ghana, election-related violence is often fueled by politicians exploiting the youth.

These politicians, he noted, frequently secure safe havens for their own families while inciting young people to commit acts of violence, resulting in tragic outcomes without any accountability or compensation for those involved.

Prof. Gyampo stressed the importance of Ghana maintaining its history of peaceful elections and consolidating its democratic gains.

He called on the youth to prioritize their well-being and future over political manipulation, urging them to reject any proposals from politicians that could lead to violence.

He further emphasized that elections are a crucial time for citizens to reflect, choose, and select leaders who will act in the country's best interests, and this can only be achieved through peace, stability, free, tolerance, and mutual respect.