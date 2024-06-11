The founding President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, asserting that his legacy is marred by fiscal irresponsibility and unfulfilled monumental projects.

In an opinion piece titled "Cudjoe's Unfiltered Truth: My Journey from Friendship to Critique with President Nana Addo," Mr. Cudjoe argued that Akufo-Addo's administration will be remembered for the severe economic hardship Ghanaians are dying slowly.

"Now Nana's legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy since independence, and leaves us with humongous debts to last a lifetime and succeeded in literally cutting us off from borrowing from the international markets.

“What irks me the most is his cantankerous Cathedral project with a hole waiting for God's possible fresh anointing. It will never happen before he leaves office," he stated.

Mr Cudjoe pointed out the 'sins' that have tarnished Akufo-Addo's legacy.

"So yes, Nana Addo was my friend, and only true friends can tell each other boldly in the face the truth. Nana, your legacy is ruined. We can be friends again when I read your memoir apologizing for taking us on a bumpy ride to your hell's kitchen," he continued.

Turning his attention to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is campaigning to succeed President Akufo-Addo, Cudjoe was equally critical.

According to him, Bawumia is struggling to campaign on NPP's economic records in the face of the administration's failures.

"Now Bawumia is struggling to dance around the economy, the adulterated fuel responsible for the jerky movement of the vehicle you drove, and he is hoping to take over the reins of the damaged vehicle he lavishly praised as the safest ever since Henry Ford's. God be with him," Cudjoe concluded.