ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo's legacy recognised by 'humongous' debt; a cathedral project with hole waiting for God's fresh anointing — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe left and President Akufo=Addo
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe [left] and President Akufo=Addo

The founding President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, asserting that his legacy is marred by fiscal irresponsibility and unfulfilled monumental projects.

In an opinion piece titled "Cudjoe's Unfiltered Truth: My Journey from Friendship to Critique with President Nana Addo," Mr. Cudjoe argued that Akufo-Addo's administration will be remembered for the severe economic hardship Ghanaians are dying slowly.

"Now Nana's legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy since independence, and leaves us with humongous debts to last a lifetime and succeeded in literally cutting us off from borrowing from the international markets.

“What irks me the most is his cantankerous Cathedral project with a hole waiting for God's possible fresh anointing. It will never happen before he leaves office," he stated.

Mr Cudjoe pointed out the 'sins' that have tarnished Akufo-Addo's legacy.

"So yes, Nana Addo was my friend, and only true friends can tell each other boldly in the face the truth. Nana, your legacy is ruined. We can be friends again when I read your memoir apologizing for taking us on a bumpy ride to your hell's kitchen," he continued.

Turning his attention to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is campaigning to succeed President Akufo-Addo, Cudjoe was equally critical.

According to him, Bawumia is struggling to campaign on NPP's economic records in the face of the administration's failures.

"Now Bawumia is struggling to dance around the economy, the adulterated fuel responsible for the jerky movement of the vehicle you drove, and he is hoping to take over the reins of the damaged vehicle he lavishly praised as the safest ever since Henry Ford's. God be with him," Cudjoe concluded.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Council of State member and La Bianca owner Asomah-Hinneh passes on Council of State member and La Bianca owner Asomah-Hinneh passes on

4 hours ago

Intensify prayers for me to become President – Bawumia beg Imams Intensify prayers for me to become President – Bawumia beg Imams

4 hours ago

Kumasi: Market Queen-Mothers outraged over Bawumias snub Kumasi: Market Queen-Mothers outraged over Bawumia’s snub

4 hours ago

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe is preventing minority leader from performing his constitutional duties as MP - Minority Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe is preventing minority leader from performing hi...

4 hours ago

Cocoa farmers' pension scheme will be rolled out this year — Bawumia Cocoa farmers' pension scheme will be rolled out this year — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Bawumia's purported 33 policies have collapsed the economy — Isaac Adongo Bawumia's purported 33 policies have collapsed the economy — Isaac Adongo

4 hours ago

Tension rising in Bono East over alleged voter transfer misunderstanding Tension rising in Bono East over alleged voter transfer misunderstanding

4 hours ago

My govt will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia My gov’t will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia

4 hours ago

NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ken Agyapong boosts Bawumia’s campaign in Ashanti Region

Just in....
body-container-line