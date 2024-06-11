Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital rolls out medical screening and health education program

The Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital has launched a periodic medical screening and health education campaign in Donkorkrom, located in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region.

This program, organized by the hospital's Primary Health Care Coordinating Unit, is a strategic intervention aimed at addressing the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the district.

The General Manager of the hospital, Mr. Fianko Gyan, announced that the initiative will initially target institutions, organizations, and individuals within the district, providing medical screenings and health education upon request. The costs will be shared between the participants and the hospital.

He encouraged institutions to take advantage of this initiative to screen their staff or members, highlighting the rising cases of NCDs in the district. Additionally, Mr. Fianko introduced the new Physiotherapy Unit at the hospital, urging the community to utilize this facility to alleviate the challenges faced in accessing physiotherapy services.

The District Director of Health Services, Mr. Francis Kwotua Apungu, emphasized the importance of regular health screenings, noting that current data does not fully reflect the actual health situation in the district. He mentioned that the district failed to meet its targets for hypertension and diabetes cases, not due to a lower incidence of these conditions, but because of insufficient screening.

For example, in 2023, the incidence rate of hypertension was 0.5%, against a target range of 5-10%, and diabetes was recorded at 0.2%, against a target range of 1-5%. Mr. Apungu urged residents to embrace the hospital's initiative and undergo regular screenings. He also stressed the need for intensified education on lifestyle changes and encouraged institutions to establish wellness units, offering the directorate's support for these initiatives.

District Chief Executive Isaac Ofori-Koree, who attended the launch event, praised the hospital for its initiative and pledged the District Assembly's support to ensure its success.