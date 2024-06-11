NDC @ 32: The Current Leaders Have Destroyed Our Sold Foundation - Koku Anyidoho

Today, June 10, marks the 32nd birthday of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and it is obvious that all is not well within the largest opposition party in Ghana.

Birthed in Cape Coast by the cadres of the Revolution and the 31st December Women’s Movement (DWM) of Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, the NDC has grown over the 3 decades to be a political colossus.

However, in recent times, especially after the death of the Founder, Jerry John Rawlings, it is looking like the bloody battles to own the soul of the Party are tearing the NDC apart.

A former Deputy General Secretary (DGS), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, who continues to remain an ardent advocate of the principles of NDC’s Social Democratic ethos, seems to be singing dirges instead of hymns of praise.

According to Koku Anyidoho, he wreathes in daily pain at the way the current crop of leaders have destroyed the formidable glory of the NDC with their obtuse leadership style.

“It is as clear as daylight that the likes of John Mahama and Asiedu-Nketiah want to be worshipped and so they are more concerned about fanning their contorted egos rather than working in the supreme interest of our dear NDC.

“The nonsensical turf war between John Mahama and Asiedu-Nketiah is just unacceptable. As a boy growing up in Burma Camp and living through, May 15, 1979, June 4, 1979, and December 31, 1981, my political orientation makes me cringe at what the NDC is being reduced to and it hurts deeply,” Koku stated.

According to him, as the NDC marks its 32nd year of existence, “some of us shall continue to fight against all forms of political immorality and political injustice to ensure that the blood and toil of our fallen heroes shall not be in vain.”

“I have refused to worship John Mahama because he did not see what I saw in Burma Camp and he was not part of the PNDC-NDC until he roped in himself in 1996 just to pursue his selfish political ambitions.

“On this occasion of the 32nd anniversary of my beloved NDC, I salute J.J Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, D.F. Annan, Kofi Awoonor, Obed Asamoah, Alhaji Baba Kamara, Esi Pomare, Dr. Caiquo, Vincent Assiseh, Alhaji Issifu Ali, Sydney Laryea, Larry Adjetey, the cadres of the Revolution and all those who fought to give us a political tradition that we shall protect at all times without fear or favour,” Koku stated.

According to him, he will continue to fight for freedom and justice within the NDC to keep the flame of the revolution alive, “and will not allow John Mahama and Asiedu-Nketiah to destroy what they did not build.”