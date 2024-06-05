ECOWAS Commission Supports Vulnerable Fishing Communities in Santiago Island

On the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, a significant handover ceremony was held to benefit the vulnerable fishing communities of Santiago Island, Cabo Verde.

The Office of the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Cabo Verde donated cooler boxes to the National Association of the Municipalities of Cabo Verde (ANMCV), aimed at supporting around 100 families from these communities.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished attendees, including Dr. Samuel Lamptey, the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Herménio Fernandes, President of the ANMCV and Mayor of São Miguel, the Mayor of Sal Island, Dr. Júlio Lopes, the Executive Director of ECREEE, and the National Coordinator of the ECOWAS Cell in Cabo Verde. Dr. Isa Morais.

This donation is a symbolic step in improving the livelihood conditions of the most vulnerable fishing communities, aligned with the broader goals of ECOWAS. By providing these essential resources, ECOWAS continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the welfare and sustainability of its member states' citizens.

Dr. Samuel Lamptey emphasized the importance of this initiative in his remarks, explaining that, the ECOWAS Commission is dedicated to uplifting the standards of living for all citizens in the member states. He further added that the donation is a testament of the ongoing efforts to support and empower the communities that need it the most.

Dr. Herménio Fernandes expressed his gratitude on behalf of ANMCV, highlighting the positive impact this support will have on the local fishing families, saying that the cooler boxes will greatly assist in preserving the quality of the catch, thereby improving the income and food security in favor of the benefited families.

This handover is not just a celebration of ECOWAS's 49th anniversary, but also a reaffirmation of its mission to foster cooperation and development within the region. The cooler boxes will serve as a practical tool to enhance the economic stability and resilience of Santiago Island's fishing communities, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards sustainable development.