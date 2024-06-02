ModernGhana logo
  Sun, 02 Jun 2024
NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for possession of firearm at Ofaakor
Ghana Police Service on Sunday, June 2 2024 arrested three persons at Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region for possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

The suspects, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah onboard a Honda CRV saloon car with registration number GX-2044-19 were arrested around the EC Office at Ofaakor.

One pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the vehicle.

The suspects are currently assisting Police investigations.

The arrest was made after four people sustained injuries after violence broke out at the Electoral Commission's office in Kasoa. One of the injured individuals has been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra due to the severity of his injuries.

The violence occurred around 5 am and involved members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to an eyewitness, the clash erupted over a disagreement regarding the queuing of voters seeking to transfer their votes to the constituency.

During the violence, Ato Koomson son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson was stabbed in his chest and has since been rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Some three members of the NDC were also injured and placed on admission at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

—Citi Newsroom

