Mahama's new administrative capital outside Accra

Building a new administrative capital city can offer numerous benefits in terms of governance, economic development, infrastructure, and national identity, contributing to the overall progress and prosperity of a country.

Also, a new city can be designed and built with modern infrastructure, including efficient transportation systems such as electric and sky trains, sustainable energy solutions, electrical networks, latest communication systems and smart technology which can provide a conducive business environment, and facilitates smooth business operations aside improving the quality of life for citizens and residents.

One other key benefit of creating a new administrative capital is decongestion. Many capital cities around the world face issues of overcrowding, traffic congestion, poor sanitation, out of date facilities and inadequate infrastructure; therefore, building a new administrative capital can help alleviate these problems by shifting some government functions and population to a new location.

Additionally, the construction of a new administrative capital city can stimulate economic growth through infrastructure development, job creation, and investment opportunities. This can attract businesses, industries, and foreign investment, leading to increased economic activity and development.

And it is in the light of these enormous benefits that the visionary H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has unveiled plans to establish a new administrative city outside the Greater Accra Region.

The proposed city will be located on the Accra Plains or by the Volta Lake with the intention of easing the congestion in Accra and improving the efficiency of government services. It will be a green, digital metropolis with tourist and amusement attractions, industrial parks, and financial services.

The city which is expected to take 20 years to complete would be built with private sector investment and through public-private partnerships.

Anthony Obeng Afrane