Tamale: One person arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition

A man identified as Imarana Abdulai Gomda has been arrested for possessing firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

An official statement from the Ghana Police Service said the suspect was arrested at Datoyili barrier in Tamale.

The firearms retrieved from the suspect include SMG rifles with six (6) rounds of 9MM ammunition and two (2) empty magazines.

“The suspect was arrested at Datoyili barrier in Tamale on Wednesday 29th May 2024. Two SMG rifles with six (6) rounds of 9MM ammunition and two (2) empty magazines were retrieved from him,” parts of the statement from the Police said on Friday, May 31.

Suspect Imarana Abdulai Gomda is currently in custody assisting the Police with investigations.