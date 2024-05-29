‘I'm a peace-loving man’ — John Dumelo denies engaging in violence at UG voter registration centre

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has denied claims that he engaged in violence during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise at the University of Ghana campus.

Reports had emerged on social media of a confrontation between Dumelo and some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the registration centre.

Videos showed a heated exchange between the two groups.

However, in a statement released by his spokesperson Benjamin Madugu Avornyotse on Wednesday, May 29, Dumelo says the reports are false and are an attempt to tarnish his image.

The statement describes Mr Dumelo as “a peace-loving citizen who respects everyone, including his opponents,” stressing he “would never conduct himself in a manner that undermines the integrity of the registration exercise.”

According to the statement, Dumelo was performing his regular duties of engaging peacefully with registrants when NPP members began interfering in his interactions, fearing it could negatively impact their prospects.

It adds that the current MP for the constituency, Lydia Alhassan of the NPP had frequently instructed her supporters to attack Dumelo during the registration process.

“After several attempts to defuse the consistent attacks on Mr. Dumelo failed, John Dumelo confronted the disruptive individuals and warned them to conduct themselves decorously or face similar actions from his supporters,” the statement reported.

Dumelo’s camp has warned the MP and the NPP that they will not allow a repeat of reported violence and intimidation during the 2020 voter registration exercise.

They say they will defend themselves to protect the will of Ghanaian voters.