ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'I'm the king of headlines, I make bold ideas' — Cheddar clarifies his 'sea to Kumasi'  policy

Politics 'I'm the king of headlines, I make bold ideas' —Cheddar clarifies his 'sea to Kumasi' policy
WED, 29 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has addressed the widespread criticism surrounding his promise to extend the sea to Kumasi if elected President of Ghana.

Cheddar, the founder and leader of the New Force outlined his policies which include transforming Ghana into a technological hub has sparked controversy when he announced his intention to dredge the sea to the landlocked Ashanti Region.

Critics quickly labeled the proposal as "over-ambitious" and "impossible," ridiculing the idea on various media platforms.

Unfazed by the backlash, Cheddar clarified his vision during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He explained that his plan is not to literally move the sea to Kumasi, but rather to connect the region's rivers to the sea through a network of canals.

This, he asserted, would facilitate industrialization by enabling the creation of inland ports in the Ashanti Region and other parts of the country.

"I intend to dredge the sea and create a canal system that will link the rivers in the Ashanti Region with the sea. This will allow for the development of ports, boosting trade and industrialization in the region," Cheddar explained.

He emphasized that his comments were misconstrued. Cheddar described himself as the "king of headlines," confident in his ability to draw attention and spark discussion about innovative policies.

"I understand that my statements make headlines, and I embrace that. I’m the king of headlines… It’s about bringing bold ideas to the forefront and making people think about the possibilities," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

John Dumelo, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon ‘I'm a peace-loving man’ — John Dumelo denies engaging in violence at UG voter r...

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Mahama has not promised to stabilise struggling cedi in his first 100 days as pr...

1 hour ago

TUC General Secretary describes Bawumias It Is Possible slogan as positive for Ghana TUC General Secretary describes Bawumia’s ‘It Is Possible’ slogan as positive fo...

3 hours ago

May 29: Cedi finishing day at GHS15.02 to 1 on selling rates, GHS14.02 on BoG interbank May 29: Cedi finishing day at GHS15.02 to $1 on selling rates, GHS14.02 on BoG i...

3 hours ago

Deputy Finance Minister Deputy Finance Minister ignore questions on Pwalugu Dam and SSNIT on live TV

4 hours ago

Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely in some areas — GMet Cloudy weather expected over parts of Ghana this evening, thunderstorms likely i...

4 hours ago

Ambulance case: Its a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has achieved away – Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: It’s a pity, painful that Godfred Dame is throwing all he has ac...

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama did not promise to stabilise the struggling Cedi in 100 days — Campaign t...

5 hours ago

27th May has been adopted to campaign against hepatitis b C/R: Afenyo-Markin marks 46th birthday with fight against Hepatitis B

7 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the decision to broadcast it live matters Ghana’s anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the deci...

Just in....
body-container-line