Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has addressed the widespread criticism surrounding his promise to extend the sea to Kumasi if elected President of Ghana.

Cheddar, the founder and leader of the New Force outlined his policies which include transforming Ghana into a technological hub has sparked controversy when he announced his intention to dredge the sea to the landlocked Ashanti Region.

Critics quickly labeled the proposal as "over-ambitious" and "impossible," ridiculing the idea on various media platforms.

Unfazed by the backlash, Cheddar clarified his vision during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He explained that his plan is not to literally move the sea to Kumasi, but rather to connect the region's rivers to the sea through a network of canals.

This, he asserted, would facilitate industrialization by enabling the creation of inland ports in the Ashanti Region and other parts of the country.

"I intend to dredge the sea and create a canal system that will link the rivers in the Ashanti Region with the sea. This will allow for the development of ports, boosting trade and industrialization in the region," Cheddar explained.

He emphasized that his comments were misconstrued. Cheddar described himself as the "king of headlines," confident in his ability to draw attention and spark discussion about innovative policies.

"I understand that my statements make headlines, and I embrace that. I’m the king of headlines… It’s about bringing bold ideas to the forefront and making people think about the possibilities," he added.